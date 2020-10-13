Nigella Lawson just floored us with the ultimate chocolate dessert The celebrity chef's recipe included some genius hacks

Nothing tastes better than an indulgent chocolate dessert, and boy does Nigella Lawson have an incredible one you need to try!

Next to a snap of the decadent, layered treat, the celebrity chef wrote on Instagram: "#RecipeOfTheDay is this Gooey Chocolate Stack, and just thinking about it is making me happy." You're not alone, Nigella!

At first glance, the dessert appears to be a mix between a pancake stack and a chocolate fudge cake, but when you take a look at her full recipe, the ingredients may surprise you.

The main part of the dish is made up of meringue discs, flavoured with cocoa powder and separated with layers of dark chocolate creme patissiere.

So if you were thumbing your way through cookbooks in the search for a show-stopping sweet treat that could take you from summer to winter (and even through Christmas, according to some fans!) then look no further than Nigella's latest dessert.

"This is so delicious, a regular Christmas dessert option for us," one commented on the snap, while another wrote: "A timeless bake of utter joy." A third added: "Made this several times! One of my favourites!"

As usual, Nigella shared some handy tips and tricks in her step-by-step instructions – and they weren't limited to the chocolate layered dessert.

Many recipes, this one included, requires bakers to separate ingredients into equal parts. The TV star suggested an easy way to ensure she achieved three identical circles for her meringue mixture was to use a pot nearby!

Speaking of her desired eight-inch circles, the instructions read: "The simplest way to do this is simply to find a bowl or cake tin with the desired dimensions, plonk it on and draw round it."

The celebrity chef has revealed the best cooking tips and tricks!

For the creme patissiere, Nigella also suggested a clever hack to cool down the chocolate mixture without putting it into the fridge and making it go solid.

"What I often prefer to do, however, and which cuts out more waiting around, is to plunge the saucepan into a sinkful of iced water and just keep stirring: it doesn't take long to get cold," the recipe explained.

