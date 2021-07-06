The Queen is hiring! Could you be the Monarch’s next royal chef? This is no ordinary career…

Have you always dreamed of working for the royal family? Well, if you're a talented chef with a hunger for adventure, then you could be the Queen's next culinary aid to join her fleet of royal staff.

Although we'd all like to think we became star bakers during lockdown, Her Majesty is advertising for an 'ambitious' new 'demi chef de partie' willing to join her on trips around the country. Professionally qualified chefs only for this application then…

The successful applicant will be based at Buckingham Palace, but will also be the cook at other Royal residences such as the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Balmoral in Scotland.

From learning what foods the royals never eat, to becoming an expert at making the Queen's favourite chocolate sponge cake, the chosen chef will need to be a fast learner when it comes to culinary expertise.

Sieving out the hotheads, the advert on the royal website states: "You're at your best working in a team, and with your strong communication skills and adaptability." No salary is given.

Cakes and sweet treats make a frequent appearance at Buckingham Palace

According to her former chef, Darren McGrady, the monarch likes four meals a day.

"She'd always have afternoon tea wherever she was in the world," he recalled.

"We'd be flown out to Australia and get on the Royal Yacht. It was five o'clock in the morning but for the Queen it was five in the afternoon, so my first job was making scones."

Darren previously told HELLO! that a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent up to the Queen each week, containing a wide variety of recipes. "We prepared the menus three days ahead so we could get the food in."

The Queen likes to have afternoon tea wherever she is in the world

He continued: "The chefs would pick the menus and she would put a line through the ones she didn't want. Sometimes she'd put a line through it all and put something different - like if she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, his favourite was Crème Brulee with Sandringham oranges."

If you would like to join the Royal Household, applications can be submitted on the website.

