The Queen eats a slice of this cake every day – try her favourite recipe

The Queen likes to tuck into her favourite chocolate biscuit cake during high tea at Buckingham Palace – and reportedly eats a slice of it every single day! The delicious-looking cake is also loved by her grandson Prince William, who even served it as a second cake at his wedding to Kate Middleton.

If you're looking for the perfect treat to bake for Afternoon Tea Week, we've uncovered the Queen's exact recipe from former royal chef Darren McGrady.

Darren previously told HELLO! that the monarch is such a huge fan of chocolate biscuit cake, leftovers were known to be packaged up and sent to Windsor Castle so she could tuck into them over a weekend!

Darren revealed: "The royal chefs send a whole cake up to Her Majesty every day for tea. She will sometimes take a slice and then it is never seen at the royal table again. [The cake is sent to the staff for their afternoon tea.]

"The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone – sometimes this means it following her to Windsor Castle for the weekend," Darren said.

"I remember as a young chef travelling from Paddington to Windsor one Friday morning with a half-eaten chocolate biscuit cake packed neatly and tightly in a biscuit tin, and wrapped in Clingfilm, perched on my knee with the fear of God in me that I would lose or drop the thing!

"It was her favourite. And when Prince William first tried it, he loved it and then requested it as his groom's cake [at the Royal wedding in 2011]."

On Darren's website, theroyalchef.com, he reveals that the 'rich dark chocolate cake has a lovely crunchy texture thanks to the addition of classic English cookies called Rich tea biscuits'. The cake is finished off with a layer of chocolate frosting.

Follow the recipe below to recreate the Queen's choccie cake…

Chocolate Biscuit Cake recipe

INGREDIENTS

CAKE

1/2 teaspoon butter, for greasing the pan

8 ounces Rich Tea biscuits or sweet cookies

4 ounces unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces granulated sugar

4 ounces dark chocolate

ICING

8 ounces dark chocolate, for coating

1 ounce chocolate, for decoration

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Lightly grease a 6-inch-by-2½-inch cake ring with the butter and place on a tray on a sheet of parchment paper.

Step 2

Break each of the biscuits into almond size pieces by hand and set aside.

Step 3

In a large bowl, combine the butter and sugar until the mixture starts to lighten.

Step 4

Melt the 4 ounces of the dark chocolate and add to the butter mixture, stirring constantly. Add the egg and beat to combine. Fold in the biscuit pieces until they are all coated with the chocolate mixture.

Step 5

Spoon the mixture into the prepared cake ring. Try to fill all of the gaps on the bottom of the ring because this will be the top when it is un-molded. Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours.

Step 6

Remove the cake from the refrigerator and let it stand.

Step 7

Meanwhile, melt the 8 ounces of dark chocolate in a double boiler or saucepan on the stove top over low heat. Slide the ring off the cake and turn it upside down onto a cake wire.

Step 8

Pour the melted chocolate over the cake and smooth the top and sides using a palette knife. Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature.

Step 9

Carefully run a knife around the bottom of the cake where the chocolate has stuck it to the cake wire and lift it onto a tea plate.

Step 10

Melt the remaining 1 ounce of chocolate and use to decorate the top of the cake.

