The one drink Duchess Kate really doesn't like The royal takes her tea in the traditional way

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her healthy lifestyle and opts for a nutritious diet rich in fruit and vegetables.

When it comes to drinks, the royal mother-of-three is said to enjoy a morning smoothie and the odd glass of wine – but there's one particular beverage she can't bear.

MORE: Duchess Kate and husband Prince William's favourite home-cooked meals

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate's daily diet revealed

Back in 2018, the Duchess and her husband Prince William visited the Coventry Cathedral Rising Café, run by a charity helping people overcoming drug and alcohol addictions.

According to People, the royal couple were offered cakes and tea from a tray, which also had some almond milk on it just for Kate.

"We put almond milk on the table because we had read that she had it," said Kim Gardener, who runs Betel UK's women's houses.

To the café workers' surprise, Kate replied: "Don’t believe everything you read — I don’t even like almond milk."

MORE: The Queen's favourite chocolates make for the perfect luxury gift – the price may surprise you!

TRH also met staff and volunteers at the @CovCathedral Rising Café – a social enterprise aimed at providing work and opportunity for those overcoming drug and alcohol addictions. pic.twitter.com/VCaE5AHldl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2018

Almond milk has gained in popularity over the past few years with those looking for an alternative to cow's milk. However, it appears that the Duchess is not a fan of the trendy drink.

Kate's sister-in-law, Duchess Meghan, however, is believed to have almond milk with her breakfast.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand of royal biography Finding Freedom wrote: "Her morning ritual started with a cup of hot water and a slice of lemon, followed by her favourite breakfast of steel-cut oats (usually made with almond or soy milk) with bananas and agave syrup for sweetness."

MORE: Kate Middleton's daily diet: the Duchess' breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Duchess Meghan is said to take almond milk with her breakfast

During Kate and William's time at the café, they also commented on the cakes, with Williams revealing how his daughter Princess Charlotte would like the princess tiara bake.

Kate enjoys baking herself, especially making birthday cakes for her children.

Speaking on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas in December 2019, the royal said: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.