It's well known that the Queen and family love their tea – and since it's a quintessentially British drink, we're not surprised! But do royals drink coffee?

Many people rely on a caffeinated brew to wake them up in the morning, and with royals such as Kate Middleton and Prince William juggling busy royal schedules and children, we can't help but wonder if they turn to a good cuppa once in a while. From strong black to decaff and everything in between, we look at which royals drink coffee and, if so, how they take it…

Meghan Markle

Yes, definitely!

In the Duchess of Sussex's case, the stronger the cup of coffee, the better! Meghan inadvertently revealed she used to rely on espressos to keep her energy levels up, but has since cut back on caffeine in favour of green juice.

Speaking to Today, she explained: "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 p.m. slump. But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."

Prince Harry

Not as much anymore…

While Meghan was pregnant with baby Archie in January 2019, the Duchess declined a cup of coffee during a visit to Birkenhead but opted for mint tea instead – and Prince Harry appeared to adopt his wife's healthy drinking habits, too!

Harry supposedly also cut back on caffeinated drinks such as coffee and alcohol at the time, but his friend and professional polo player Nacho Figueras revealed he does still enjoy a coffee sometimes. Speaking of when the royal attended the Sentebale Polo Cup in Italy in May 2019, just weeks after welcoming baby Archie, Nacho told CBS This Morning: "We were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game. He talked to a person and said, 'This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag. Can we please not use plastic?'"

Kate Middleton

Yes, in the past

Back in 2013 when she was expecting her first child Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted getting a takeaway coffee from Starbucks, which Us Weekly revealed was a decaff latte. And she supposedly even paid with a Starbucks loyalty card, suggesting she used to be a fan of a steamy mug of coffee!

It is not known whether it continues to feature in her daily diet, but Kate has attended multiple coffee mornings during royal outings, so who knows what's in her cup...

Prince William

Perhaps…

Following Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding on 29 April 2011 at Buckingham Palace, they finished their wedding breakfast by offering guests some traditional hot drinks. After dining on 'a trio of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle and chocolate parfait', a selection of coffee and fresh mint tea was also provided. We wonder what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose...

The Queen

No, tea is Her Majesty's preference

It is not known whether coffee is served in the royal household, but it appears as though the Queen's drink of choice is a good cup of tea in the morning. Former royal butler Grant Harrold has previously shared how the monarch prefers her brew on BBC Three's show Miss Holland. He said that the monarch is a fan of Assam and Earl Grey, and will always pour the tea in first, if she's taking milk.

