The Duchess of Cambridge

Brunch spot: The Bluebird

Reopening date: The Terrace is opening on 12 April

The Duchess of Cambridge

Popular with the cast of Made in Chelsea, the wife of Prince William is also a fan of Chelsea's Bluebird restaurant on the prestigious King's Road. Duchess Kate has been spotted eating at the trendy establishment on several occasions, dining outside with her mother, Carole, and sister, Pippa.

On the Bluebird's weekend brunch menu you'll find dishes such as Eggs Benedict with florentine, royal toasted English muffin and hollandaise.

The Bluebird restaurant in Chelsea

The Queen

Brunch spot: The Ivy

Reopening date: Monday 17 May

The Queen is fond of The Ivy restaurant

Only the best for Her Majesty the Queen!

Back in May 2018, the monarch visited this iconic west haunt to celebrate a friend's birthday with her cousin, Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie Christine, the Princess Michael of Kent.

While there's no set brunch menu at The Ivy, we're sure the champagne and truffle risotto or the Argyle smoked salmon on soda bread will do nicely.

London's Ivy restaurant is a favourite with celebrities

Princess Beatrice

Brunch spot: Scott's

Reopening date: 12th April

Princess Beatrice

You know you're in a fancy restaurant when there are separate sections on the menu for oysters and caviar.

Princess Beatrice paid a visit to Scott's in Mayfair in 2015 for a lunch with friends and the venue is always popular with royals and celebrities alike.

Seafood restaurant Scott's

A seafood restaurant, it is described on its website as offering 'the finest oysters, fish and crustacea' and also has an attached champagne bar. We like!

Princess Eugenie

Brunch spot: Harry's Bar

Reopening date: Outdoor terrace tables from 12th April

Princess Eugenie

Another favourite haunt, Princess Eugenie was previously spotted at Mayfair's restaurant Harry's Bar when she joined brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and a female friend for lunch.

There are plenty of tasty dishes to choose from on their weekend brunch menu from Eggs Royale & Chips to Waffle & Bacon – and Crab Benedict sounds pretty amazing too.

Harry's weekend brunch sounds amazing

The Duchess of Sussex

Brunch spot: Kurobuta

Reopening date: 17th May

Duchess Meghan likes Japanese food

If tapas-style Japanese dishes are up your street, then Kurobuta on London's fashionable King's Road is the place to go. The restaurant was one of Duchess Meghan's favourite places to lunch when she was living in London.

Kurobuta restaurant

We love the sound of their Bao & Bubbles events on the weekend, which involves 90 minutes of bottomless bubbles or Asahi beer with a selection of Bao buns. Yum!