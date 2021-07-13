Top ten vegan restaurants in London that you need to try Why not attempt veganism this summer?

Vegan restaurants are growing in popularity, taking over cities with new eateries constantly opening as more people adopt a healthier lifestyle. Vegan or not, here at HELLO! we share ten popular vegan hotspots in London that are perfect for fuelling your summer tastebuds.

Halo Burger

Halo Burger is the ideal restaurant for those who are junk food lovers. It serves Beyond Meat, the best plant-based patties on the market, in a soft burger bun with its distinctive cheese sauce. With branches in Shoreditch and Brixton, Halo Burger offers everything you'd want and expect from a regular American-style hamburger that is 100 per cent plant-based. If you're not the biggest burger fan, they also offer a Beyond Meat hot dog or you can try their chicken-free nuggets.

Farmacy

If you're looking for aesthetic plant-based food, then Farmacy is the perfect place for you. This contemporary, boho restaurant serves a seasonal menu of plant-based dishes.

Farmacy is known for their aesthetically pleasing bar

Located in the beautiful Notting Hill, you can indulge in a breakfast burrito, their classic 'Got No Beef Burger' or try some of their Farmaceutical teas.

Their brunch spread looks amazing!

Farmacy also offers a completely vegan high tea, with a hemp-leaf brew and inventive takes on afternoon tea classics.

The Vurger Co

These burgers look amazing

Another place for plant-based burger enthusiasts. The Vurger Co offers a dangerously delicious hefty burger. The Beyond Meat patty is topped with two pieces of vegan cheese, gherkins, and The Vurger Co homemade burger sauce. Starting out as a pop-up, The Vurger Co is now one of the most trustworthy restaurants that has revolutionised fast food, and you can enjoy the vegan hub in Shoreditch.

Stem + Glory

For a more authentic and earthy meal, you must try Stem + Glory with their brightly coloured dishes that are all plant-based and Instagram-worthy.

The 'Shakshuka' is a must-try on the menu

Located in London Barts Square, you will get to try their flavoursome dishes from spicy kimchi pizza to baked tofu in their classic rich yakitori sauce. With influences from Spanish and South American cuisine, Stem + Glory will ensure you leave the restaurant extremely full but also nourished with healthy food.

Club Mexicana

This Mexican feast is perfect for after hitting the shops in Oxford Street

Vegan Mexican food can be difficult to find, but Club Mexicana is known for settling those Mexican cravings with a vegan twist. Inside Soho's Kingly Court, if you are in need of some street food, Club Mexicana offers some incredible nibbles and dishes of Mexican classics. Why not try some of their famous vegan tacos with a few margaritas on the side?

Redemption

Redemption is a warm, energetic, and well-known restaurant and bar based in the colourful Neal's Yard of Covent Garden that serves unique cuisine and fun beverages. They advocate for a meat-free lifestyle as a healthier alternative and their dishes are built on a foundation of concern for your health, well-being, and the environment. If you are in need of a new brunch spot, then Redemption also offers the ultimate vegan full English breakfast that you can enjoy in peaceful setting.

Purezza

Can you believe that these pizzas are all vegan?

Purezza is the UK's first vegan pizzeria which originally started in Brighton and made its way to buzzing Camden. Many people struggle with cheese when it comes to transitioning to the vegan lifestyle, but with Purezza's pizzas you won't even be able to taste the difference. Purezza is at the vanguard of cruelty-free slices in London, and their wholegrain sourdough pizzas will have you transported to Italy.

Mildreds

For almost 30 years, Mildreds has been serving internationally inspired plant-based food in London that is full of fresh flavours offering the likes of burritos, chillis, curries and burgers. Wherever possible, they use organic foods and try to acquire their ingredients from small businesses. Starting as a Soho staple, there are now multiple branches in London, including Camden, King's Cross and Dalston and the portions are large with prices kept low!

Wulf & Lamb

A meaty classic to a plant-based alternative

For a more stylish restaurant and relaxed setting with friends, head on over to Wulf & Lamb in Chelsea to try a variety of plant-based interpretations. Guests can eat grab-and-go vegan breakfasts and pastries downstairs in the mornings, while those seeking a longer lunch or dinner can do so upstairs. Wulf & Lamb impresses with the menu brimming with vegan versions of classic meals, including a chilli 'non' carne, a seitan burger and a pull-apart mac 'n' cheese.

Tofu vegan

Dim sum, noodles, stir fries, and other vegan Chinese delicacies are available on the menu over at Tofu Vegan. Based in Angel, Tofu Vegan is a rather new restaurant with vegan influencers raving about their extensive menu. From sweet potato noodles to peking "duck" and gong bao "chicken", there is something for everyone to enjoy and it is all super healthy.

