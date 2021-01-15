The whole family will love this super tasty vegan mushroom hotpot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for a healthy vegan recipe that the whole family will love? We’ve found just the thing – a delicious vegan mushroom hotpot. A firm favourite with former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, who features it on her wellness app Results Wellness Lifestyle, this dish is perfect for lunch or dinner.

Foodie lovers can get a free 30-day trial to Results Wellness Lifestyle this January to access over 600+ recipes on the app!

How to make a tasty vegan mushroom hotpot

Serves 4, Preparation time 2 hours

Ingredients

40g porcini mushrooms

200ml vegetable stock

3 tbsp olive oil

2 small red onions, sliced

250g large flat mushrooms, sliced

250g carrots, peeled and cut into rounds

250g parsnips, peeled and cut into rounds

600g maris piper potatoes, peeled

3 tbsp cornflour

100ml red wine

250g pack cooked Puy lentils

Small handful of fresh thyme, chopped, plus extra sprigs to garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 190°C, fan 170°C. Put the porcini mushrooms in a jug and pour over 300ml boiling water, then set aside.

Step 2

Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large saucepan, then add the red onion, mushrooms, carrots and parsnips along with a splash of water. Cook for about 10 minutes, until the onion has started to soften.

Step 3

Stir in the cornflour, then add the stock, reserved porcini liquid and red wine. Stir continuously for 3-4 mins until the mixture has thickened. Add the cooked lentils, porcini mushrooms and chopped thyme. Transfer to an oven-proof dish.

RELATED: Attempting Veganuary? A vegan shopping list if you're going plant-based in January 2021

MORE: Veganuary: 12 amazing celebrity tips for going vegan in 2021

Step 4

Finely slice the potatoes into rounds. Boil for 5-6 mins until slightly softened. Drain and arrange the potatoes in rings on top of the hotpot, overlapping slightly. Brush with the remaining oil. Cover with foil and bake for 50 mins until the potatoes are just tender.

Step 5

Increase the oven temperature to 220°C, fan 200°C. Remove the foil and bake for a further 30 mins until the potatoes are cooked and golden brown. Scatter with fresh thyme to garnish. Then serve and enjoy!

Get a 30-day FREE subscription to over 600+ recipes on Lucy Mecklenburgh’s wellness app

Subscribe to this incredible 30-day free trial during January 2021 and transform your fitness and wellbeing goals for the new year. You can cancel your free trial at any time. Go on, what are you waiting for!

Train free for 30 days and £19.99 a month after

Train free for 30 days and £44.99 for 3 months after (save 25%)

Train free for 30 days and £119.99 for a year after (save 50%)

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.