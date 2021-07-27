Sarah Ferguson's unexpected food quirks revealed The Duchess of York hates this one sweet treat

We love finding out what the royals eat, and Princess Eugenie shared a rare insight into her mother Sarah Ferguson's favourite foods this week.

Eugenie shed some light on Sarah's culinary tastes when she contributed to her mother's profile with Town & Country magazine – and they were rather peculiar!

Quizzed about the Duchess of York's notable quirks, Eugenie said: "She doesn’t like chocolate, which I’ve always found weird, but loves mackerel, which I’ve also always found weird!"

Sarah is in the minority amongst royal ladies since chocolate is definitely a firm favourite. According to royal chef Darren McGrady, the Queen's favourite dessert is a whisky-infused chocolate mousse, while Meghan Markle can't get enough of chocolate petit gateaux.

Meanwhile, in the Cambridge household, the Duchess of Cambridge has to keep her eye on Prince William, who has been known to steal their three children's Easter chocolates!

Princess Eugenie revealed her mother's unusual food tastes

Sarah previously revealed what sweet treats she does like, however, when she explained she had been baking lemon drizzle cake with her youngest daughter Eugenie.

The 31-year-old royal, who welcomed a baby boy named August in February, spent the initial part of lockdown isolating with husband Jack Brooksbank at her parents' home, Royal Lodge Windsor, and used her free time to perfect her baking skills.

The Duchess of York is in the minority - she doesn't like chocolate!

During an appearance on X Factor 2019 winner and good friend Dalton Harris' show, City Island Podcast, Sarah gave listeners a glimpse into their lockdown lives.

She said: "I haven't seen [Eugenie] so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. For the first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

