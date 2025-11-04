Sarah Ferguson's strange habit at temporary family home she left behind

Sarah Ferguson is set to vacate Royal Lodge after her ex-husband, with whom she was living, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was stripped of his titles and honours on 30 October. The former Duchess of York's move came after Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

© Getty Sarah Ferguson showed Ruby wax around her home - and revealed how she likes to label her drawers

It came after the King's brother, 65, faced renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the convicted sex offender financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Sarah, 66, who moved into Royal Lodge with her ex-husband (whom she split from in 1996) in 2008, is exploring somewhere new to live and will leave royal followers who remember her 1996 interview with American actress and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax wondering if she will keep up her rather unusual home organisation habit.

Sarah's unusual home habit

The mother of Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, appeared in a BAFTA-nominated episode of the star's BBC One show, When Ruby Wax Meets… where she took the host around her rented Surrey home following her divorce from Andrew. Ruby quickly discovered while touring Fergie's bedroom that she had labelled her drawers using a series of Post-it notes. The home on the Wentworth Estate was a property Sarah leased near her marital home at Sunninghill Park in Ascot between 1994 and 1997. It featured a tennis court and a swimming pool.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royal residences: A look inside

Her drawers featured labels indicating her "smart pink" and "smart white" tops and when asked by Ruby if she was "too lazy" to check what was in each drawer, Sarah replied: "You're winding me up, Ruby. When you're getting dressed in the morning and you've got about five seconds to get the children breakfast before you burn the toast, I'm not going to open 50 million drawers to find my grey t-shirts. So I labelled them all up, I'm a practical person."

© Getty The former Duchess of York offered a tour of her home in 1996 - and revealed why labelling helped on mornings with her daughters

Why does Fergie label her drawers?

Though labelling drawers with Post-it notes may not seem the most refined interior design move, it isn't without its benefits. "We may be hailing the likes of Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch as organisational queens, but it turns out Sarah Ferguson has been labelling her drawers for years," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, says.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Ge Sarah Ferguson told Ruby Wax why she labels her drawers

"She admits it's a time-saving strategy, but it will also help with keeping everything visually tidy, and it will make clear outs so much easier, as clearly seeing what you have helps you condense. These days, we see people going crazy for labels everywhere, from their wardrobes and lofts through to their pantries. Organising at its finest!"

© Getty Sarah liked to know where her clothes are

Where might Sarah Ferguson live now?

It is yet to be confirmed when exactly Andrew and Sarah will vacate Royal Lodge – and where they might live next. HELLO! understands that Andrew will take up a private residence in Sandringham, while Sarah will make her own living arrangements after living together for 29 years after their divorce.

© Shutterstock Andrew and Sarah are set to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park

In a special episode of A Right Royal Podcast, author Andrew Lownie, who wrote the bestselling book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, suggested that Sarah might take up residence in Switzerland, where she and Andrew owned a chalet in Verbier until 2020. "I think a stronger possibility is that she goes [to Switzerland] and he goes somewhere else, possibly without extradition treaties to the United Kingdom," Andrew Lownie said. "They've had this chalet, they have got money - they just sold the houses in Belgravia, so they've certainly got various options."