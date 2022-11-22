Why is King Charles' state banquet menu written in French? See the decadent menu The occasion will be the monarch's first banquet as King

King Charles III is set to make history on Tuesday 22 November as he hosts the first State Banquet of his reign in honour of the South African presidential visit from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

And with a momentous royal occasion comes a decadent royal menu, meticulously prepared by Buckingham Palace chefs, no less. Earlier in the week, the royal family's official Instagram account gave a rare glimpse inside the kitchens at the palace, where chefs were working tirelessly to prepare seasonal produce, as well as perfecting a stunning intricate dessert ahead of the prestigious event.

WATCH: Buckingham Palace chefs prepare for King Charles' first State Banquet

A look at the official menu for King Charles' first banquet as monarch sees that guests will be required to read their menu in French - a protocol that has long been tradition since before the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

"If the Queen hosts a dinner at Buckingham Palace, the menu is normally in French", King Charles former butler Grant Harrold told The Huffington Post. "When she and the Duke hosted dinner following the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, it was done in their style, with the menus in French."

Royal menus are usually presented in French

However, the tradition has actually been in place since the Norman conquests of the 11th Century when French became the official language of the court.

Food anthropologist Kaori O’Connor told The Huffington Post the royal family may have kept this in place because of the respect French cuisine still commands around the world to this day. Tradition or not, it certainly adds to the regal atmosphere, don't you agree?

Buckingham Palace chefs prepared the special dessert for the banquet

Take a look at the decadent royal menu below…

Le Menu

Filet de Barbue Gallieni (Grilled Brill with Wild Mushrooms and Truffles, Sorrel Sauce)

Ballotine de Faisan aux Artichauts, Compote de Coings, Sauce au Porto (Ballotine of Windsor Pheasant filled with Artichokes, Quince Compote and Port Sauce)

Panaché de Carottes de Chantenay (Selection of assorted Chantenay Carrots)

Chou Frisé et Potiron Rôti (Kale with Roasted Butternut Squash)

Pommes de Terre Fondantes (Braised Fondant Potatoes)

Salade

Parfait de Vanille et Pommes Caramélisées (Iced Vanilla Parfait with Caramelised Apples)

Café et Petit Fours

Les Vins

Ridgeview Blanc de Blancs 2016 Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru

Morgeot, Clos de la Chapelle, Domaine Duc de Magenta 2014

Château Feytit-Clinet, Pomerol 2000

Château Rieussec 1er Grand Cru Classé Sauternes 2007

Taylor’s Vintage Port 1983

