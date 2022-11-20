King Charles hates this dish so much he banned it from Buckingham Palace The 74-year-old royal has taken it off all royal menus

King Charles II has reportedly made a major change to his royal residences, choosing to prohibit a controversial dish from being served by the royal kitchens.

The former Queen's eldest son has been praised by animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for his decision to ban French delicacy foie gras from all menus served at his royal residences. The 74-year-old royal has long had a distaste for the divisive luxury dish, which is made from an abnormally enlarged duck or goose liver.

A spokesperson from PETA said: "As Prince of Wales, King Charles removed foie gras – a despicable product for which ducks and geese are force-fed until their livers swell up to 10 times their natural size before the animals are slaughtered – from his royal residences.

"Now, Peta has received confirmation that His Majesty’s compassionate policy extends to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences." Despite reports saying this is new, HELLO! understands that royal residences haven’t served foie gras in ten years.

The monarch banned the serving of foie gras at royal residences years ago

Foie gras translates to "fatty liver" in English. The gourmet dish, which is made as a result of a liver disease called hepatic steatosis, is widely known as one of the most expensive delicacies in the world.

According to AnimalEquality, the process of making foie gras is one that has long raised ethical questions. Once the birds are eight weeks old, they are force-fed for up to four weeks via metal tubes to enlarge and richen the liver.

"This process, also known as 'gavage', is repeated multiple times a day. The force-feeding causes the birds' livers to swell up to ten times their natural size."

The production of foie gras involves the unethical feeding of duck and geese

Charles has long been an advocate for sustainability, so his move to ban the serving of foie gras is not entirely surprising. The climate-conscious king chooses to follow a mainly plant-based diet in order to reduce his carbon footprint.

"For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products one day a week," the royal told the BBC in 2021.

