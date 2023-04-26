6 royal-inspired afternoon teas in London fit for a King

If King Charles III's coronation weekend isn't the perfect excuse to partake in a quintessentially British pastime, when is?

We're talking about afternoon tea, of course. Luckily, several of London's most luxury hotels and finest tea rooms are serving up specially-themed Coronation Afternoon Tea experiences for tea and scone lovers alike to indulge in. If you don't get the chance to book in before the coronation kicks off on Saturday 6 May, fear not, most afternoon teas are running well into the summer to allow sandwich enthusiasts the chance to experience a royally-good afternoon.

Don't miss the opportunity to treat yourself over this historic occasion. From The Landmark's Royal Afternoon Tea served in their famous Palm Court, to a traditional Afternoon Tea at The Rubens at the Palace overlooking Buckingham Palace grounds, we've compiled a list of the best royally-themed afternoon teas to book to mark King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

The Landmark London

The High Palms Coronation High Tea at The Landmark London

The Landmark is set to launch a magnificent High Palms Coronation High Tea, offering guests a quintessentially British experience in a truly elegant setting. Nestled among grand palm trees in the hotel’s Winter Garden Restaurant, guests will be entertained by a twinkling piano whilst sitting in the striking atrium flooded by natural spring sunlight.

The High Tea includes a regal glass of Champagne Pol Roger Brut Réserve NV to toast His Majesty, the official Champagne supplier for the royal family. High Tea guests will also delight in the classic afternoon tea plates, piled with traditional sandwiches, scones and desserts, designed and baked expertly in-house by Head Pastry Chef, Mauro Di Lieto.

The High Palms Coronation High Tea will be available from Saturday 6 May to Monday 8 May 2023. Prices start at £88 per person.

Searcys at The Gherkin

The Searcys Coronation Afternoon Tea at The Gherkin

Head into the city and celebrate up in the sky at Searcys at the Gherkin, with an extra special Afternoon Tea inspired by royal favourites. If an afternoon tea overlooking London's magnificent skyline is up your alley, Searcys' Coronation Tea is for you. Dishes include a Pheasant crumble pie, the dish chosen by King Charles for the guest-edited Country Life magazine in 2018, and a Sherry trifle, the quintessentially British dessert which marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Pair with a glass of English Sparkling wine or upgrade to a glass of Searcys own Blanc de Blanc Champagne.

The Searcys Coronation Afternoon Tea will be available from Wednesday 3 May to Saturday 6 May 2023. Prices start at £25 per person.

Dolly's Cafe, Selfridges

Dolly's Café Coronation Afternoon Tea in Selfridges

Retail therapy and a side of cake? Don't mind if we do. If you find yourself in Selfridges London over the coordination weekend, don't miss the silver-served champagne afternoon tea at Dolly's Café on LG.

Traditional finger sandwiches, warm scones and delicious savoury bites are joined by spectacular miniature desserts with a Coronation twist and each table will receive a commemorative HRH Coronation edible plate, with a crispy gingerbread base, passionfruit caramel and dark chocolate ganache.

The Dolly's Café Coronation Afternoon Tea will be available Thursday 4 to Friday 5 May and Monday 8 May 2023. Prices start at £70 per person.

Rubens at the Palace

What better way to toast the King than with a luxurious and indulgent afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace in London? With red-uniformed doormen, dark wood panelling, patterned carpets, brass fittings and crystal chandeliers, guests are made to feel like royalty from the moment they arrive.

You and your guest will settle into The Palace Lounge and marvel at unbeatable views of the Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace - all while you sip on bottomless Champagne and a selection of fine pastries, scones and delectable sandwiches. The perfect way to celebrate a royally-good weekend.

The Coronation Afternoon Tea will be available from Monday 1 May to Tuesday 1 August 2023. Prices start at £70 per person.

InterContinental London Park Lane

The Coronation Afternoon Tea at InterContinental London Park Lane

Expect a stunning selection of quintessentially British delights from handmade scones and cakes to savoury bites, all based on the King’s favourite dishes. Truly elegant finger sandwiches including slow-roasted pheasant with forest truffle and balsamic pearls, Earl grey tea smoked duck with heritage beetroot and cherry jam, and Hen’s egg coronation with apricot and cress salad, will be followed by freshly baked scones.

Cakes and pastries also pay homage to the King’s favourite tipples with the likes of Martini cheesecake, Gordon’s dry gin and lime delice, and a Darjeeling tea and honey opera.

The Coronation Afternoon Tea will be available from Wednesday 3 May to Friday 14 May 2023. Prices start at £55 per person.

Ochre at The National Gallery

The Coronation Afternoon Tea at Ochre

Ochre, the sophisticated British restaurant at the National Gallery, is offering a delightful afternoon tea experience over the three-day festivities of King Charles III's coronation.

If you're caught up in the excitement of the city, Ochre's Royal Afternoon Tea is the perfect pitstop, with each serving themed around His Majesty’s favourite foods. As well as buttery scones and coronation-themed sweet treats, guests can expect classic delights such as coronation chicken, cucumber and cultured butter, Severn & Wye smoked salmon with cream cheese and St. Ewes egg and watercress sandwiches, all served on fresh granary bread.

The Coronation Afternoon Tea at Ochre will be available from Saturday 6 May to Monday 8th May 2023. Prices start at £42.95 per person.

