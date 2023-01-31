22 of the best afternoon tea venues in London you need to book now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all love an afternoon tea, don't we? One of life's great pleasures - getting dressed up for an afternoon indulging in finger sandwiches, sweet treats and prosecco. We have come up with the difficult task of searching for the very best afternoon tea venues across London - inside and outside - ranging from royal-inspired to a few quirky takes on tradition – gin and tea anyone?

Italian Afternoon Tea at TOZI Grand Cafe

Fancy a little twist to your normal afternoon tea? Then look no further than the TOZI Grand Cafe near Battersea Power Station, which between 3pm and 5pm serves a delicious Italian-themed offering. Served on bone china, you can except sumptuous desserts from cannoli with pistachio cream and Valborona chocolate tart, moreish Maritozzi, an Italian version of the classic scone and miniature paninis that sandwich delicious flavoursome antipasti and charcuterie between freshly baked ciabatta, focaccia, and pane Carasau.

Outdoor seating: Yes

How much is Italian Afternoon Tea at TOZI Grand Cafe?: £28 per person

Find out more here

Amusement Mile Afternoon Tea at Park Row

Roll up, roll up! for a fun and immersive afternoon tea for big kids and little ones alike, look no further than Park Row, which is London's first DC-inspired restaurant experience. Start your tea at the fair with nitro popcorn and a selection of scrumptious sandwiches such as coronation chicken with hidden 'toast' and truffled egg, followed by freshly baked scones and homemade seasonal jam, along with three wonderous Joker-inspired desserts to finish. Toast your tea with a glass of Laurent Perrier or have your cocktail poured from a painting, all set within the art-deco Grade-II listed surrounds of the Rogues Gallery. This is a tea for super special occasions or simply a decadent afternoon spent immersed in one of the most stunning restaurants in London.

How much is the Amusement Mile Afternoon Tea at Park Row? £40 per person or £52 per person with a glass of champagne.

To book, visit parkrowlondon.co.uk

The Biscuiteers Cafe

Outdoor seating? Yes.

If you’re looking for a quintessentially British afternoon tea, then look no further than biscuit aficionados Biscuiteers and their Great British Afternoon Tea. Featuring a luxurious selection of delicate finger sandwiches, exquisite pâtisserie, freshly baked scones and their signature hand-iced biscuits, it is a truly indulgent (but affordable!) treat for all ages.

Much like all of their biscuits are hand-iced by artists, all their patisserie are handcrafted by experts too and include a white chocolate and strawberry cheesecake, a yuzu and lemon meringue tart and chocolate and hazelnut choux bun - all of which pair perfectly with their new rose infused tea blend from our Cornish based tea-maker Tregothnan. What’s more, there is even a store at the front where you can pick up some freshly made and iced biscuits for loved ones.

How much is the Great British Afternoon Tea at The Biscuiteers Cafe? £45 per person.

To find out more, visit biscuiteers.com.

Peggy Porschen Afternoon Tea at The Lanesborough

Outdoor seating: No

Due to popular demand, The Lanesborough Hotel has brought back its exclusive afternoon tea experience in collaboration with world-famous bakery, Peggy Porschen. Combining one of London's most beautiful afternoon tea settings, under the naturally illuminated domed glass roof of Michelin-starred Céleste, with the fairy tale pink aesthetics of Peggy Porschen, guests can expect a celebration of beautiful floral features, pastel hues and exquisite tastes.

The tea features some of Peggy Porschen's signature creations, classic afternoon tea essentials such as finger sandwiches, scones, clotted cream and jam, plus the bespoke afternoon tea blends of Peggy Porschen and The Lanesborough. Highlight sweet treats include Peggy's Pink Pavlova, lemon & elderflower tartlet, cherry and chocolate chip cupcake, salted caramel and popcorn cupcake, and a slice of lemon, raspberry & rose layer cake. Trust us: You'll love it.

To find out more, and book your tea, visit oetkercollection.com.

The Dorchester

Outdoor seating? Yes.

For a special afternoon tea, put on your glad rags and venture to The Dorchester's The Promenade. Enjoy tucking into finger sandwiches with fillings such as chicken with ginger, as well as warm scones and pastries including a Strawberry champagne tart, all washed down with a selection of teas and/or champagne.

To find out more, visit tripadvisor.co.uk

Celestial Afternoon Tea with Astley Clarke at Plateau

Outdoor seating? Yes.

Jewellery lovers – this one's for you! The modern and luxurious Plateau in Canary Wharf is the ideal spot for this twinkling afternoon tea, created in collaboration with gorgeous jewellery brand Astley Clarke. Gems aside, you'll love this one if you're into the zodiac and astrology – as each treat is inspired by the night's sky (our favourites were the pretty planetary macarons and galaxy-swirled choux buns). Plus, if you book the VIP package, you'll bag a gorgeous Astley Clarke Celestial Compass Pendant (worth £85) as well as a perfectly chilled glass of Moët & Chandon.

How much is afternoon tea at Plateau? £100 per person for the VIP package

To find out more, visit tripadvisor.co.uk

Thames Afternoon Tea for Two at Syklon, Southbank Centre

Outdoor seating? Yes.

After a busy day sight-seeing in London, treat yourself to a relaxing afternoon tea overlooking the Thames. Conveniently located at the Southbank Centre, close to Waterloo station, Skylon serves up a delicious array of finger sandwiches, cakes and scones, in a chic and elegant setting. Cakes include a raspberry macaron and a chocolate and lavender cupcake, while sandwiches vary from classic cucumber to smoked salmon.

To find out more, visit tripadvisor.co.uk

Champagne Afternoon Tea in The Domes at London Secret Garden

Outdoor seating? No.

If you're feeling tired from wandering the busy streets of London all day and fancy a little break, this luxurious afternoon tea is the perfect escape. This unique dining space, located in the back streets of Kensington, is bound to be an experience you will never forget. Sit back and relax in one of the cosy, transparent domes and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea that includes rare delights such as umami duck spring rolls and pistachio and white chocolate cake. Sip on a glass of champagne and take in the breathtaking surroundings from your lavish private pod.

How much is afternoon tea at London Secret Garden? £60 for two

For more details, visit buyagift.co.uk

The Capital afternoon tea

Outdoor seating? No.

Located just a stone's throw away from Harrods, The Capital is a luxury boutique hotel that provides the perfect place to relax and recharge after a day of retail therapy with mum. Start the tea with a range of freshly prepared cucumber, smoked salmon and roasted beef sandwiches, made with colourful matcha, beetroot or turmeric bread. The mini fruit and plain scones that come with cherry and strawberry jam and clotted cream are the perfect size – not too filling or stodgy. Moving onto dessert, you'll find two tiers of sweet treats from the orange cheesecake dome to the rose, pistachio and white chocolate delice. Make sure you try the Darjeeling second flush tea, and for those ordering the champagne option, the pink bubbly is an absolute treat.

How much is afternoon tea at The Capital? Prices start from £30 per person

To find out more, visit booking.com.

The Wizard Afternoon Tea at the Georgian House Hotel

Outdoor seating? No.

Calling all Harry Potter fans! The Wizard Afternoon Tea is at the Georgian House Hotel is in the hotel’s atmospheric Pimlico Pantry. Enjoy a mystical feast of goodies including smoking salmon sandwiches, the eye of newt scones, lemon cursed tart and head-popping chocolate lollipops complemented with either Bottomless Bubbles or a Wizard's Cocktail or Mocktail potion of frozen crystals, druid's water and ancient red fairy dust. The Wizard Afternoon Tea costs £30 per person. Bottomless Bubbles cost £20 per person, a Wizard Cocktail is £10 per person and a Wizard Mocktail is £8 per person.

How much is afternoon tea at The Georgian House Hotel? £30 per person

For more details, visit georgianhousehotel.co.uk.

100 Queen's Gate Hotel

Outdoor seating? No.

Head over to 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel in Kensington to experience an immersive, scent-filled afternoon tea, designed in collaboration with 290-year-old perfumery Floris London. The hanging plants in the Botanica tea rooms set the scene for the lime or cherry blossom flavour options available in the ‘Scentsation’ menu. Decision made, the classics of afternoon tea make an appearance; smoked salmon sandwiches and scones with a cherry and bergamot twist, plus more unusual flavours like a chocolate and Kaffir lime dome with a coconut base which was a personal favourite. Tie everything together with a specially selected tea from Whittard of Chelsea and, for a few pounds more, a glass of Moet. Experience the Scentsation menu for £42.50 or add a glass of Moet and Chandon for £55.

How much is afternoon tea at 100 Queen's Gate Hotel? Prices start from £42.50 per person

To find out more, visit booking.com.

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate

Outdoor seating? No.

Calling all Alice in Wonderland fans out there - this afternoon tea is for you! At Taj 51 Buckingham Gate - just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace - you can sit back and relax while tucking into an eclectic menu of themed cakes and pastries, from the Queen of Hearts mango tarts to a tasty 'Drink Me' strawberry potion. No afternoon tea is complete without scones - with chocolate, sultana and plain all on the menu. Sandwiches range from cucumber and cream cheese on beetroot bread to chicken and sultana on carrot bread - and there is also a complete vegetarian menu on request. For an extra-special treat, pay an extra £5 for a glass of prosecco to wash down your meal nicely. Cheers to that!

To find out more, visit booking.com.

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate

Outdoor seating? No.

Also served at the five-star central London hotel is the Jasmine Indian Afternoon Tea for Two. This is a real afternoon tea with a twist, marrying together the bold flavours of Indian cuisine with the quintessential British pasttime.

Expect curried egg mayo pinwheel sandwiches, Indian Chicken tikka pantheras, a fish masala choux roll, and more. As for your sweet treats, there'll be an array of pistachio crusted fruit tarts, saffron rice pudding, a shot of salty sweet caramel lassi and lastly, but by no means least, Gulabi scones topped with mango compote and cinnamon clotted cream.

To book the experience, visit buyagift.co.uk

Roast, Borough Market

Outdoor seating? No.

Watch the world go by with an incredible view of London's Borough Market and its surrounding sites, all while tucking into a delicious afternoon tea at Roast. The stylish interior is very photogenic, and that's before the food even comes out! The tasty menu features a range of dainty sandwiches - with fillings including sundried tomato and basil and smoked salmon and crème fraîche. To satisfy your sweet tooth, there are scones with strawberry jam and cream, along with a selection of classic cakes. Champagne or sparkling wine is also available for an extra-special touch to your experience.

How much is afternoon tea at Roast? Prices start from £35 per person

To find out more, visit roast-restaurant.com.

45 Park Lane

Outdoor seating? No.

If you are looking for the ultimate Instagramable eating experience, look no further than 45 Park Lane's American afternoon tea - CUTcakes & Tea. Instead of your traditional afternoon tea, this features everything from cake pops to s'mores, as well as black truffle grilled cheese and of course, American craft beer.

How much is afternoon tea at 45 Park Lane? £55 per person

To find out more, visit dorchestercollection.com.

Dukes Hotel

Outdoor seating? No.

Dukes hotel in London has a special MarTEAni Afternoon Tea in partnership with The East India Company. Guests can sit down to three beautifully crafted mini martinis, which are all to be enjoyed with different parts of the menu. The Lemon Martini is paired with the sandwiches, the Orange Marmalade Martini sits perfectly with the scones, while the First Romance Tea Martini goes wonderfully with the pastries and sweets. Only a five minute walk from Buckingham Palace and a stone's throw from St. James' Palace, Dukes offers a truly regal setting for tea!

How much is afternoon tea at Dukes Hotel? £48 per person

To find out more, visit dukeshotel.com.

Parisian Afternoon Tea at Mariage Frères, Covent Garden

Outdoor seating? Yes

If you're looking for an authentic French experience, visit the stunning Salon de Thé at luxury French tea emporium, Mariage Frères. Select from over 1,000 aromatic varieties to accompany your afternoon tea. Choose from with scones, smoked salmon sandwiches infused with Paris Marais tea and pastries or the Covent Garden Afternoon Tea, featuring a delicate black olive soufflé, and ginger and lemongrass chicken ballotine with polenta.

How much is afternoon tea at Mariage Frères? Parisian Tea priced at £33 per person, Covent Garden Tea at £39.

For more details, visit tripadvisor.co.uk.

Gin Afternoon Tea for Two at London's Gherkin

Outdoor seating? No.

If you're looking for afternoon tea with a view, the Gherkin's offering is for you. Boasting panoramic views from the top of one of London’s most iconic skyscrapers, dine on a wide array of savoury treats, handmade scones served with Cornish clotted cream and fruit preserve, as well as indulgent pastries. Your food will be paired with two refreshing glasses of gin and tonic each as you toast to a spectacular dining experience.

How much is afternoon tea at The Gherkin? £110 for two

For more information, visit Virgin Experience Days

Afternoon Tea London Bus Tour for Two with Brigit's Bakery

Outdoor seating? No.

This is a rather quirky one (and perfect for tourists in the city). See the capital's landmarks from Big Ben to Trafalgar Square, and explore some of the quaintest areas from Notting Hill to South Kensington, on a traditional London Routemaster bus, while nibbling on sweet and savoury delights from Brigit's Bakery.

Tea, double-decker buses, and London sights - can you think of anything more quintessentially British?

How much is afternoon tea at B Bakery? £110 for two

For more information, visit buyagift.co.uk

The Royal Lancaster London's brand new decadent afternoon tea

Outdoor seating? No.

Boasting a selection of delicately crafted sandwiches including heritage tomato and buffalo mozzarella with basil pesto on white bread, roasted corn-fed chicken with tarragon mayo and more, there's always something to tickle the taste buds of savoury fans.

For the sweet tooths, warm baked scones and deliciously sweet treats including dark chocolate cake and coconut Victoria sponge are delicious options. Complete the feast with a selection of the finest Camellia’s Tea House teas or a crisp glass of Laurent-perrier Champagne for the ultimate culinary experience.

To book, visit: www.royallancaster.com/bars/afternoon-tea/

Traditional Afternoon Tea at Corinthia London

Afternoon tea at Corinthia London has an emphasis on luxury. To be taken in their beautiful lounge area, enjoy your afternoon tea in the glow of 1,001 Baccarat crystals. Experience a moment of indulgence away from the chaos of the city, accompanied by their resident pianist.

Outdoor seating? No.

How much is afternoon tea at Corinthia London? £60 per person for the Traditional Afternoon tea.

For more information, visit Corinthia Online.

‘Nineteen Twen-Tea’ Afternoon Tea at Sheraton Grand London Park Lane

Outdoor seating? No.

The Sheraton Grand London Park Lane has long been famed for its unique art deco design and 1920s heritage, and their Nineteen Twen-Tea Afternoon Tea features intrinsically designed pastries and delectable savoury treats inspired by the 1920s, with a contemporary twist. Expect wonders such as 'Strawberries and Champagne Opera' cake and a 'Peanut Butter and Jelly Macaron', drawing inspiration from the 1920s tipple of choice and the advent of sliced bread. We'd certainly raise a toast to that!

How much is afternoon tea at The Sheraton Grand London Park Lane? £84 for two

For more information, visit Virgin Experience Days

