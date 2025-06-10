Princess Anne's strict mealtime rule that runs in the family

Much has been made of the fact that King Charles famously doesn't eat lunch – it was even formally acknowledged by Clarence House on a list of 70 facts released in honour of the King's (formerly Prince Charles) 70th birthday.

Without explanation, number 20 on the list is: "The Prince does not eat lunch."

While this is perhaps the most famous foodie fact about the royal family, HELLO! recently learned another unique eating habit of the royal family, related to King Charles' sister, Princess Anne.

Princess Anne's mealtime quirk

During a six-course meal cooked by celebrated chef Michael Mercer, the culinary wizard told HELLO! that he had the honour of cooking for both Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh and Princess Anne – and the latter had an unusual approach to mealtimes.

Chef Mercer told us he'd prepared a full banquet for Princess Anne, who proceeded to simply sip on a cup of Earl Grey tea, before politely thanking the chef and making her exit. Luckily for Princess Anne's team, her security tucked into the meal, which we can only imagine was exquisite, having eaten a meal prepared by chef Michael.

© Getty Princess Anne likes to drink tea at lunch

HELLO!'s royal chef experience

It's not every day you're treated to a meal cooked by someone who has made food for the royal family!

We booked our experience with chef Michael via YHangry, which is like a dating app for private chefs and hungry food fans. You select your location and the app pairs you with a private chef who comes to your home (or holiday home, or location of choice) and whips up a Michelin-star-worthy meal, without you having to lift a finger.

Chef Michael Mercer has cooked for royalty

We picked chef Michael for his royal connections (we can't resist a royal anecdote), but we were wowed by his menu, too. He sent over five options for each of the six courses, with options for all dietary requirements – not to make you too hungry, but our choices included seared scallop, with spiced beetroot crisp, alongside butternut squash ravioli and rib-eye steak, with chimichurri mac and cheese bonbons.

Our menu was exquisite

While the food was as exquisite as you'd imagine from a royally-approved chef, the experience was just as princess-worthy.

Chef Michael and his assistant brought everything they needed to whip up the meal, and even laid the table akin to a high-end restaurant with flowers, a tablecloth, candles and more.

Chef Michael set the table for us to dine

All we had to do was sit back and relax with a glass of wine (he also offers wine pairings), while we had a meal better than any restaurant in the comfort of our home.

Having eaten chef Michael's mouth-watering menu, we can't believe Princess Anne passed up the chance to sample his wares!