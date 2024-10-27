Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla's strict daily ritual they never skip
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince William's father and stepmother live at Clarence House  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles and Queen Camilla leave royal fans in a constant state of intrigue, wondering what life is like behind the palace walls. Lucky for them, the Queen's son Tom Parker Bowles, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, offered a rare glimpse into private royal life this week. 

In an interview with People, the food writer, 49, revealed the monarch's strict daily ritual - and it is non-negotiable. Tom said that afternoon tea at 5:00 pm is of "primary importance", adding: "It's not just a cup of tea—it's an entire meal. There are sandwiches, two different kinds of cake, scones, biscuits, shrimp and eggs."

The author has just released Cooking and the Crown, a new book that will share his favourite royal recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles. In promoting his new project, Tom has made several TV appearances where he has offered insights into life as the son of a senior royal.

Speaking of 'Uppa' as Tom's two children call the King, he said: "He is such a good, nice man. He has his own grandchildren, obviously. The children utterly adore him. From an early age, he’s read them stories, been there, and swung them around."

King Charles' daily diet

It isn't all tea and scones for the King. Throughout his 75 years in the royal spotlight, Charles has been hailed for his healthy diet and consistent approach to exercise.

The official Instagram account for Clarence House, Charles and Camilla's London residence, once shared the monarch's favourite breakfast - cheesy eggs. Prince William's father is also said to eat nuts and seeds in the morning. 

Famously, the King doesn't eat lunch. According to former royal correspondent Gordon Rayner, the royal believes that lunch is a "luxury" that interrupts his busy work schedule.

Prince Harry's father does however enjoy dinner, but in an eco-conscious manner. He told the BBC in 2021: "For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week."

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed that the father of two loves Italian food, while Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team has said that the former Prince of Wales doesn't like coffee, chocolate, or garlic.

He does however like a side salad with every meal, especially one featuring a coddled egg - a boiled egg that has only been cooked for two to three minutes.

