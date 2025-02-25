The surprising reason why fans are comparing Meghan Markle to Pamela Anderson

As Meghan Markle prepares to launch her newest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, as well as her lifestyle brand, As Ever, fans have drawn unusual comparisons to Golden Globe-nominee Pamela Anderson.

Meghan's show, which will launch on March 4 on Netflix, follows the mother of two as she blends cooking, gardening and crafting with meaningful conversations with friends, including Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and her husband, Prince Harry.

Yet eagled-eyes fans have spotted several striking similarities between Meghan's new show, and the Baywatch star's own lifestyle series, Pamela's Cooking With Love, which dropped on February 24.

The trailer for Pamela's show was released in October 2024, months before Meghan returned to Instagram and announced her new series.

Their trailers open in a similar style, with Pamela sharing, "I just always have wanted to take things to another level", while Meghan explained, "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it."

Both actresses spent time in their gardens on camera, carefully selecting ingredients for their latest culinary creations, and both shows featured famous chefs who lent a hand in the kitchen.

Fans of the pair took to social media to point out the similarities between the two lifestyle shows.

"With Love, Meghan? And the whole elevate thing too. What a coincidence!" wrote one fan, while another added that the trailers were "identical".

Another fan thought that Meghan's show seemed a "mix and match" of ideas, while others defended the 43-year-old, explaining that their similar production schedules meant they likely took no inspiration from each other.

Despite the possible similarities between the programs, Meghan's show has a heavier focus on lifestyle and hosting, while Pamela's interest is in plant-based living and cooking.

The veteran actress also brought in a slew of celebrity chefs for her series, while the Duchess invited an array of guests from different industries to join her in the kitchen.

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old," said the show's official synopsis.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

This comparison with Pamela comes after Meghan announced the launch of her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, which is set to sell fruit preserves amongst other products.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans, the Suits star explained how much the new career move meant for her.

"As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do."

She continued: "And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

