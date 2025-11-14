The 20 best pubs in the UK you need to visit - including one featured in a Brad Pitt Hollywood blockbuster

The great British pub - there's nothing quite like it. Filled with history, cosy fireplaces and top-notch grub, up and down the country, ancient establishments have been feeding and watering generations of towns and cities. Whether it’s a centuries-old watering hole with wooden finishes and low ceilings or a chic, modern gastropub serving up inventive plates and craft ales, one thing's for sure, Great Britain holds the key to creating the perfect pub. The heart of communities, the pub has been a place to congregate and catch up over a tipple for many millennia. I've mainly stuck to the London pub scene, but I've after researching 20 of the very best pubs the great British Isles have to offer, I'm putting some of these bustling city gems to charming countryside hideaways on my bucket list.

Best UK pubs

1/ 20 © In Pictures via Getty Images Ye Olde Mitre - London Starting off strong with a capital city watering hole, this Tudor-style tavern is located in the heart of Holborn and dates back to 1546. The Grade II listed building is so quintessential a spot that it has been favoured by many directors when choosing locations to film at. Most famously, Guy Ritchie's 2000s film Snatch starring Brad Pitt filmed there and used the exterior for Doug the Head's diamond store.



Josh Osman , HELLO!'s Junior Lifestyle Writer and resident pub enthusiast, said: "Ye Olde Mitre is a very popular and not particularly large pub – sure, it's busy, but design-wise it really has such a heritage charm to it that even when it's packed it feels a little more cosy than crazy. As with any pub in central London, it's a bit of a nightmare getting seats any time after 6:30, so get there early if you're hoping to secure a table, especially on a Thursday! Drinks-wise, absolutely go for the Cherry Mule: it's the perfectly sweet, spicy, fizzy cocktail heading into the winter, and one of my absolute favourites."

2/ 20 © Geography Photos/Universal Image The Devonshire Inn - Devon A charmingly atmospheric thatched pub on the edge of Dartmoor, the Devonshire Inn features all the attributes of a traditional pub - a warm, seasoned landlady, mismatched wooden furniture, and a picture-perfect village setting. Adding to its uniqueness, the pub keeps a Christmas tablecloth out all year round and is cash-only.





3/ 20 © Getty Images The Sailors Return - Dorset A quintessential 18th-century thatched pub in a Dorset village, this spot draws walkers from the nearby coastal path and strikes a balance between gastro and proper pub comfort. The menu offers refined but unfussy dishes, including local meats and fish, hearty pies, and spicy curries. Most beers served at the pub come from south-coast breweries and local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members recently crowned it their Pub of the Year.

4/ 20 © Universal Images Group via Getty The Haunch of Venison - Wiltshire A living taste of Old England, the half-timbered façade of this pub still proclaims it "an old English chop house". Boasting a Dickensian flourish, the interior is a treasure trove of dark wood panelling and a bar counter that feels suspended in time. The building’s roots date back to the 15th century.





5/ 20 © The Faversham Creative / Instagram The Elephant - Kent The Elephant stands out for offering Faversham’s best beer selection. Between the pint selection, maritime interiors and an uncluttered layout, this is a must-see when visiting the Kent coastline. In the summer months, the pub offers a spacious garden for outdoor drinks when the sun is shining.

6/ 20 © Getty Images The Queen’s Head - Cambridge Featured in every edition of the Good Beer Guide, this pub is a venue that appears to have been untouched by time. Wooden partitions, a bar billiards table and a cabinet of taxidermy give it a lived-in charm that's worth every penny you'll spend on pints here.

7/ 20 © Getty Images The Black Bull Inn - Cumbria The Black Bull Inn is located in Coniston and is a spacious and traditionally styled pub that regularly fuels walkers in the area. The interior features carpet, hard floors, cast-iron tables, and hops strung from the beams, and the pub brews its own beer.



8/ 20 © theprestonhub / Instagram The Black Horse - Lancashire With deep local roots, this Preston-based pub combines hearty ales and grassroots hospitality. The heart of the local community, it's where you'll find nearby residents gathering after work. The sense of community inside is as strong as its beer selection.

9/ 20 © The Briton's Protection / Instagram The Britons Protection - Greater Manchester A gothic‑Victorian pub tucked away off the beaten path, The Britons Protection is known for real ale, historic interiors, and a serious whisky menu. It’s got secret snugs and a no‑nonsense vibe that’s both atmospheric and authentic. A perfect choice for anyone looking to escape the modern city bustle.

10/ 20 © Getty Images The Roscoe Head - Merseyside In the heart of Liverpool, this pub offers a classic mix of nightlife and traditional charm. It features local ales, friendly staff, and a strong sense of heritage. A great place to soak up the city’s spirit over a pint.

11/ 20 © Getty Images The Castle - Cheshire A Cheshire pub full of character, this spot features timber beams and guarantees a laid-back feel. It blends tradition with comfort, making it a perfect stop for both locals and visitors. A classic bed and breakfast set-up, there's a sprinkle of charm around every corner.

12/ 20 © Getty Images The Ship Inn - Northumberland A remote coastal pub tucked away in Northumberland, The Ship Inn offers stunning sea views and a serene atmosphere. It’s a favourite for walkers exploring the coast path, who are drawn in by both the landscapes and the hardy ales. The rugged location gives it a quiet, timeless appeal.

13/ 20 © Free Trade Inn / Instagram Free Trade Inn - Tyne & Wear A no-frills, community-focused pub with a strong commitment to affordable, quality beer. It’s got a reputation for passionate locals and a welcoming feel. The pub's character is built around real ale and real people.

14/ 20 © Getty Images The Grey Horse - County Durham A friendly, down-to-earth pub with solid cask ale options and a warm, local feel. The Grey Horse is the kind of place where regulars know you by your name and newcomers feel like they fit right in. A reliable stop with character and authenticity.

15/ 20 © Getty Images The Blue Bell - York Housed in a historic building, this York watering hole blends traditional decor and a refined drinks list. Its cosy rooms and old-world charm offer a tranquil retreat in the middle of the city. A quiet gem tucked away from the tourist hustle and bustle is what you'll find through its doors.

16/ 20 © TheCornDollyPub / Instagram The Corn Dolly - West Yorkshire A real-ale haven in Bradford, The Corn Dolly is celebrated for its friendly staff and varied beer selection. It’s a community pub that feels both lively and welcoming. Rustic interiors and a genuine love of beer make it a local favourite.

17/ 20 © Getty Images The Rose and Crown - Shropshire A classic country pub in Ludlow, The Rose and Crown is set in a picturesque market town. It’s draped in charm with traditional wooden beams and a warm fire is always lit during the colder months. The menu and drink list reflect the local, refined countryside taste.

18/ 20 © Getty Images The Tamworth Tap - Staffordshire A community-focused pub for real ale lovers, with a good rotating selection of beers. It’s beloved for its friendly, down-to-earth atmosphere and warm welcome. A trustworthy option if you’re exploring Staffordshire’s pub scene.





19/ 20 © Long Live The Local / Instagram The Vine Inn - West Midlands A freehouse full of character in the Midlands with a welcoming, no frills feel. It’s part of a historic brewing tradition, and the pub remains a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike.