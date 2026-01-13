5 revitalising things to do in London in January 2026 – including a taste of France in Covent Garden

The adage 'New Year, New Me' is often associated with scaling back on the enjoyable parts of life and embracing a more minimal lifestyle. Whether it's joining a gym or ditching your favourite boozy tipple as part of Dry January, the new year can easily feel like we are restricting what makes us happy – but not on our watch.

Our team are all about embracing new experiences, trying new delicious food, and diving into all the latest offerings the capital city has to offer. This month, we're bringing you our tried and tested picks of what to do and where to eat and drink this January, kicking off 2026 with a bang. From riverside hotel stays to a taste of France nestled in Covent Garden, we're bringing you our honest reviews of London's newness in the hopes that it may inspire you to not leave your social life in the festive season gone by.

What to do

Enjoy a night away at Park Plaza London Riverbank

Talk about a room with a view! Even in the London drizzle, my suite in the clouds had the most incredible vistas across the iconic river. From the option for a digital room key on your phone through to the curtains opening at the touch of a button, the technology made for a seamless stay.

© The Park Plaza London Riverbank The Park Plaza London Riverbank hotel has incredible views over central London

The breakfast buffet has been designed by someone who's a true hotel pro. Two separate areas for hot foods so there's no overcrowding, the right amount of crockery, glassware and cutlery to hand just where you need it and endless options ranging from light and healthy through to seriously indulgent.

Don't leave without trying the fluffy scrambled eggs, and do leave room for a buttery, flaky croissant. A modern city base ideal for exploring the sights. Prices start from £109.

Reviewed by Rachel Avery, Homes Editor

Where to eat and drink

Indulge with a tipple at Humble Grape

If you like your dinners with a side of history, great wine and a little indulgence, Humble Grape Bow Lane absolutely delivers. Its venue is a unique fusion of ancient architecture and contemporary wine culture.

We started with the burrata with beetroot hummus and crispy cauliflower, and the cheese croquettes with tomato jam. Creamy, rich burrata paired perfectly with the earthy sweetness of the beetroot hummus, while the crispy cauliflower added just the right amount of crunch. The croquettes were golden and crisp outside, irresistibly gooey inside.

© Humble Grape The food at Humble Grape matched the quality of the wine

For mains, we went for the steak with peppercorn sauce, cooked beautifully - juicy, full of flavour and smothered in a peppercorn sauce that was unapologetically indulgent in the best possible way. On the lighter side, the sea bass was delicate, fresh and expertly cooked, proving this kitchen can do refined just as well as hearty.

The dessert was heavenly. I indulged in the chocolate fondant, which was rich, warm and gloriously molten in the middle. My friend chose the avocado mousse, which was surprisingly light, smooth and not too sweet.

Add to all of this an excellent wine list (seriously impressive), friendly and knowledgeable staff who genuinely want you to enjoy yourself, and an atmosphere that feels relaxed yet special, and you've got a winner.

Reviewed by Tracy Fleming

Step into France in Covent Garden

Stepping into Chez Antoinette in the cosy Market Building of Covent Garden was like entering a little bubble of French ambience. Our spot was right by the window, offering a view of the hustle and bustle of one of London's favourite locations.

To start, we ordered a bottle of Picpoul de Pinet, a zesty, fresh white wine to enjoy before our meal. Of course, we had to order the traditional baked onion soup, topped with melted Emmental cheese and featuring baked sourdough bread at the bottom. The richness of the onion paired with the creaminess of the cheese felt like a real treat and a comforting meal for a cold wintry day.

© Chez Antoinette Chez Antoinette offers a slice of France in central London

Unusually for a main course, we chose a toastie – but not just any toastie. This was a Croque Forestier with roasted portobello mushrooms, goat's cheese, and truffle. The cheesiness was definitely an 11/10, with the earthy taste of truffle taking it to the next level.

Despite being in a total food coma, we still had room for pudding! I chose the gâteau au chocolat d’Antoinette, which was light and fluffy. My dining partner opted for the lemon tart, which was a perfect, fruity end to a rich meal.

Would I go back to Chez Antoinette? Well, next on the agenda would definitely be morning coffee and French pastries. Plus, their Victoria patisserie and deli is serving up traditional Galette des Rois throughout January, so don't miss out.

Reviewed by Iona MacRobert, Editorial Assistant

​An evening bottomless brunch is coming to London for one night only

Blue Monday may be billed as the saddest day of the year - but Holy Moly is not 'avo-ing' it. Dip company Holy Moly, known for its fresh, 100% natural avocado products, is turning the grimmest week of January into a fiesta, with a one-night-only Evening Bottomless Brunch on Tuesday, 20 January at The Table, Southwark.

© Holy Moly Enjoy a one night only tasting of Holy Moly guac

Bringing the joy back to January with everything you love about brunch; endless toast, sausages, beans and mountains of Holy Moly smashed avo - all reimagined and served in the evening. Guests are invited to 'get smashed', with bottomless cocktails, mocktails, guac and smashed avo, flowing all night.

The three-course menu includes a sharing platter starter, brunch inspired a la carte main course and dessert for £15 a ticket, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the charity Food etc.

Aki London brings Kyoto-inspired dining to Marylebone

If you're looking for a date-night restaurant that feels special from the moment you walk in, Aki London is it. Set inside a beautifully restored Grade II-listed former bank on Cavendish Square, the space has striking, glamorous interiors, soft lighting, and a calm and refined atmosphere that instantly transports you away from busy Marylebone.

We visited on a Friday evening, and the ambience was spot on: a DJ setting the mood, a buzzing crowd, and the open sushi counter where you can watch the chefs prepare each dish with precision. The menu focuses on modern Japanese dining with a farm-to-table ethos, and it shows in the quality of the ingredients.

© Aki London Aki brings a new offering to the Japanese food scene in London

The fish and seafood were exceptionally fresh, flavours kept simple and authentic, something I appreciated even more, having visited Kyoto myself. We tried a selection of nigiri, which were the standout of the night, alongside beautifully presented small plates. There are set menus if you want the full experience, but ordering à la carte works just as well.

Cocktail lovers will also be happy, the drinks list is long, creative and expertly executed. And if you’re not ready to leave, Aki’s underground bar, Kiyori, is an atmospheric spot for a final late-night drink. Aki is a fantastic addition to London's Japanese dining scene and a place I'd happily return to.

Reviewed by Andrea Alvarado, Digital Product Marketing Manager