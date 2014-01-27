Christian Siriano designs Tinkerbell costume

Renowned fashion designer Christian Siriano has lent his considerable talents to a Disney character. The former winner of Project Catwalk has ‘dressed’ fairy Zarina in the forthcoming movie Tinkerbell and the Pirate Fairy.



The designer – who studied fashion in London and interned for Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen – consulted on her look with Disney before coming up with a series of intricate sketches. Over several months of work together, Christian and the Disney team came up with the final CG look for the character, who appears in the film - which is released in the UK on February 14 – as one of the main characters.



"I loved the challenge of this project," Siriano said in a statement. "I haven't designed for an animated character before, and I'm excited to take my skills into Zarina's world. She's a unique and new character and I wanted to help make her memorable and iconic. Disney characters are everlasting and I'm so happy as a young designer to help create a bit of Disney history."





Peggy Holmes, the director of Tinkerbell and the Pirate Fairy, said: “Zarina is a powerful character, able to run a Pirate ship and we wanted her to be a strong adventurous fairy. Christian is phenomenal at creating bold, amaing silhouettes that truly celebrate a woman for who she is – powerful, feminine and fierce. He was the perfect choice.”



The film features the voice talents of Mad Men star Christina Hendricks – the voice of Zarina - British actor Tom Hiddleston, who is cabin boy James, Lucy Liu as Silvermist, Mae Whitman as Tinker Bell and Megan Hilty as Rosetta.

