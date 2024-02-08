I own 17 pairs of gold hoops and I'm letting you in on the best ones

Jewellery trends come and go but I’m here to say that the gold hoop earring? It’s forever. We all have a piece of jewellery that we rely upon and for me, it’s a gold hoop – a quick poll of the HELLO! office proved I’m not alone, such is the appeal of this staple.

A pair of gold hoops will never go out of style, whether you’re team gold huggie hoop or more of an OTT gold hoop wearer. And a shout out to my fellow chunky gold hoop sisters – I’m firmly in that camp, and wear them for work, parents evenings, girls night out and even to yoga. Yep, I’ve worn them everywhere and if anyone knows a decent pair of gold hoops that you can wear to shop in, sweat in, shower in or sip a few cocktails in, it’s me. Granted, you should probably take them out for things like showering and working out but when you don’t, it’s good to know they’re going to make it through.

Let me back this up with some insights too; Pinterest reported a 45% growth in searches for ‘chunky hoops’ and the viral Mob Wife Aesthetic hinges on a pair of statement gold hoop earrings to go with the leopard print and faux fur, says trend experts at jewellery brand PRYA.

Last count I have 17 pairs, and that’s after my spring wardrobe cleanse – looks like there’s room for a few more pairs of gold hooped earrings in my jewellery box - and I've shared my findings of the best gold hoops with you below.

Celebrities and royals wearing gold hoop earrings

Gold hoops and celebs? They’re the perfect match – Emily Ratajkowski is often snapped in her Jordan Road Monaco Hoops, Hailey Bieber is a Missoma x Lucy Williams Ridge Hoop fan and even Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are in the gold hoop crowd; Kate’s worn the Orelia Chain Hoops on royal engagements and Meghan the Mejuri Chunky Hoop.

Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, and Princess Kate wearing hoop earrings

How I chose the best gold hoop earrings