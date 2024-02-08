I own 17 pairs of gold hoops and I'm letting you in on the best ones

Jewellery trends come and go but I’m here to say that the gold hoop earring? It’s forever. We all have a piece of jewellery that we rely upon and for me, it’s a gold hoop – a quick poll of the HELLO! office proved I’m not alone, such is the appeal of this staple.
A pair of gold hoops will never go out of style, whether you’re team gold huggie hoop or more of an OTT gold hoop wearer. And a shout out to my fellow chunky gold hoop sisters – I’m firmly in that camp, and wear them for work, parents evenings, girls night out and even to yoga. Yep, I’ve worn them everywhere and if anyone knows a decent pair of gold hoops that you can wear to shop in, sweat in, shower in or sip a few cocktails in, it’s me. Granted, you should probably take them out for things like showering and working out but when you don’t, it’s good to know they’re going to make it through.
Let me back this up with some insights too; Pinterest reported a 45% growth in searches for ‘chunky hoops’ and the viral Mob Wife Aesthetic hinges on a pair of statement gold hoop earrings to go with the leopard print and faux fur, says trend experts at jewellery brand PRYA.
Last count I have 17 pairs, and that’s after my spring wardrobe cleanse – looks like there’s room for a few more pairs of gold hooped earrings in my jewellery box - and I've shared my findings of the best gold hoops with you below.
Tried & tested: As a hoop lover, I’ve got a lot of pairs and I’ve included those that I rate in this edit, along with pointing out their pros and cons.
Longevity: I’ve included pairs that I know last – those that are sweat-proof, showerproof and everything else inbetween. If I personally haven’t tried them, I’ve included ones made to last according to the manufacturer.
Price: From New Look’s £5 pair to Mejuri’s £110 pair, I’ve added hoop earrings into this edit that span all budgets.
Metal: Only gold hoops here, although some of those featured are available in silver and rose gold.
Astrid & Miyu Gold Hoops
Astrid & Miyu Single Jewelled Hoop
Metals: 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver, 18k Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver and Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver
Shipping: Free delivery
Returns: Not available on earrings
These mini Astrid & Miyu huggies measure 8mm, with cubic zirconia stones and ideal for lobe, forward helix and helix piercings.
Editor's notes: "These are my ride or dies, my daily hoops I wear without even realising. I have multiple piercings and keep these in my third piercing as chic little hoops. They're extremely lightweight (as I say, I forget I even have them in) and haven't tarnished, even in the shower or swimming pool. The stones have stayed super sparkly too." - Carla, HELLO! Tried & Tested
Missoma Gold Hoops
Missoma x Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Hoop Earrings
Metals: 18ct gold plated, silver plated, and mixed metal
Shipping: Free on orders over £50, £3.95 on orders below £50
Returns: Free up to 60 days after purchase
Missoma's chunky 80s style hoops feature a crossover design and hinged fastening.
Editor’s notes: “I love these, and probably wear them at least once a week. They’re surprisingly comfy for a larger, chunkier hoop (no pulling on my ears) and are big enough to make an impact. Flimsy they are not, and they’re easy to put in too. Zero tarnish yet…” – Carla, HELLO! Tried & Tested
Amazon Gold Hoops
Amazon Chunky Gold Earrings
Metals: 14K gold plated
Shipping: £5.66 for standard delivery
Returns: Not specified
Hypoallergenic and gold-plated, these chunky hoops from Amazon measure 17mm (inner diameter) and come packaged in a gift box.
Editor's notes: "These are a great find on Amazon, which has literally thousands of pairs of gold hoops for sale."
Orelia Gold Hoops
Orelia Chain Hoop Earrings Gold
Metals: 18K Gold Plated and 925 Sterling Silver Plated
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £40
Returns: Earrings non-refundable, unless faulty
These small gold hoop earrings feature a trending chain texture detailing, with click clasp fastening.
Editor's notes: "These are the ones Princess Kate owns, having worn them on various royal engagements. I think they'd make a great addition to any hoop collection and are a great price too."
Lovisa Gold Hoops
Lovisa Rounded Square Hoops
Metals: Gold plated
Shipping: Free on orders over £25, £4.95 on orders under £25
Returns: Not accepted on earrings unless faulty
Made from 100% stainless steel for a durable pair of hoops.
Editor's notes: "Lovisa is a new brand to me, but they know what they're doing with hoops - there's over 865 pairs on site! I chose these square hoops for a different take on a classic, thick hoop, and these are said to be waterproof - ideal for daily wear."
Mejuri Gold Hoops
Mejuri Charlotte Gold Hoops
Metals: Gold vermeil
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100
Returns: Free 30 days returns
Inspired by French desserts, these sweet hoops are small but mighty, made in gold vermeil.
Editor's notes: "These are from the celebrity favourite brand Mejuri, and if you’ve not yet shopped it, do yourself a favour and get browsing – it’s a dream for us gold hoop gals.
"I have the Charlotte domed hoops and are a perfect size for daily wear, but also bold enough to elevate a look. These are my HG’s for when I’m going from school run to office to post-work drinks. Not too big, not too small, just right.” – Carla, HELLO! Tried & Tested
Beaverbrooks Gold Hoops
Beaverbrooks Mother of Pearl Clover Hoops
Metals: 9ct yellow gold
Shipping: Free next day delivery on orders over £75
Returns: 30 days after purchase
These 9ct Yellow Gold Mother of Pearl Clover Hoop Earrings feature a small hoop with a drop clover design.
Editor's notes: "Beaverbrooks carries a range of gold hoops, on the more luxurious end, and I chose these as they're a little different from the rest. The clover pearl design is small enough to wear daily, but a great elegant drop for smarter occasions."
Monica Vinader Gold Hoops
Monica Vinader Siren Hoops
Metals: 18k gold vermeil, 18k rose gold vermeil and sterling silver
Shipping: Free UK & US delivery
Returns: Free UK & US returns
Textured by hand, these delicate drop huggies have subtly hammered surfaces and have an internal hoop dimension of 0.9mm.
Editor’s notes: “These are my other go-tos – the ones I wear during the day on holiday (even in chlorinated pools and the sea), to yoga (including hot yoga) and on the school run. I’ve had them for over three years and they’ve yet to tarnish, flake or bend out of shape. These babies last, and are a subtle small hoop for the step up from an everyday huggie. I like that they're a wobbly, wavy hoop too.” – Carla, HELLO! Tried & Tested
New Look Gold Hoops
New Look Gold Chunky Hoops
Metals: Gold tone finish and silver tone finish
Shipping: £2.99 for standard delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's notes: "I'm not going to lie - I've got about three pairs of these. Yes, seems wild to have three pairs of the same hoops but unfortunately they do tarnish - word of advice, don't wear in the shower. I love these though, they're quite heavy so not ideal for those with sensitive ears but for me, I keep a pair in my handbag to pop on when I want a hoop with substance."
Etsy Gold Hoops
Etsy T-Bar Gold Hoops
Metals: 18k gold plated
Shipping: Free delivery
Returns: Returns not accepted
These hoops feature a T-bar drop which can be removed, and are 100% hypoallergenic.
Editor's notes: "Another pair I hold my hands up and say I own! I love these, they always get me compliments when I wear them. I don't wear them in the shower or swimming pool, so I can't comment if they tarnish but they're still bright and gold a few years on." - Carla, HELLO! Tried & Tested
Pandora Gold Hoops
Pandora Signature Logo & Pave Hoops
Metal: 14k gold plated blend
Shipping: Free UK delivery on orders over £75
Returns: Free within 30 days
Crafted from Pandora's 14k gold-plated unique metal blend, these hoops include a row of sparkle framed by microbeading, with imprinted hearts on the inside.
Editor's notes: "A classic, sparkling hoop from Pandora, these would make a great gift for the woman who loves hoops, because who can deny a little sparkle?"