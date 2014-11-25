Canada's Best Dressed 2014: See who made the list!

CLICK ON THE IMAGE FOR THE FULL GALLERY (IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER!)

Luxurious designer brands like Gucci and Alexander McQueen may fill the closets of our favourite Hollywood stars, but the boldface names of the fashion world are also staples on red carpets in our own backyard, from Vancouver to Montreal. Each Friday, Hello! takes you inside the country’s most fabulous parties in our Diary of the Week – so having seen how stylish Canadians can be, you can imagine the challenge we faced hand-picking just 50 of the country’s most fashionable citizens for our annual best-dressed list.

When we thought about who to include, a flurry of striking details came to mind: the black rims of Dan Levy’s signature spectacles; a peek of leg beneath Suzanne Rogers’ Emilia Wickstead gown at our Most Beautiful party; the sheen off Joe Mimran’s velvet smoking slippers; the glint of Dina Pugliese’s statement jewelry and so many more.

This year, our feature on the 50 honourees – including actress Shenae Grimes-Beech, hockey star P.K. Subban, actor Joshua Jackson, supermodel Coco Rocha and TV personality Jillian Harris – can’t be found in the glossy pages of the magazine. Rather, we’ve published Canada’s Best Dressed – our who’s who of Canadian fashion plates – as a digital exclusive, along with fun, inspirational tips and anecdotes from the dapper darlings on the list and the big, bold photos you’ve come to expect from Hello!

And remember, the list is in no particular order!

