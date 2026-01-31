Mariah Carey, 56, wows in sheer dress for 'overwhelming' Grammys honor

"Standing here tonight surrounded by so many friendly and familiar face... it’s overwhelming in the best possible way."

Mariah Carey attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
After four decades in the music industry, Mariah Carey was honored by MusiCare as their Person of the Year on Friday, January 30, at the annual gala held days before the 2026 Grammy Awards. Confirming the diva that she is, Mariah, 56, boldly wore a sheer black gown with a corseted bodice and a long train to the event, during which she gave an emotional speech.

"Standing here tonight surrounded by so many friendly and familiar faces — people I’ve worked with, people I’ve long admired, and even people I thought I’d never see again — [there's] so much love, so much music, it’s overwhelming in the best possible way. It really is unbelievable," she told the A-list crowd that included Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend.

Mariah Carey attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

"Receiving this honor is one of the most profound moments of my life and career, and that’s kind of a big deal," she continued. "When you look at the list of artists who have been named Person of the Year before me: legends, icons, my own heroes. To be included in that list is just beyond."

Mariah dared to bare skin in the totally sheer fit. Underneath, she wore high-waisted black shorts and a black bra, both highlighted by the corseted bodice of the dress.

Mariah Carey attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

She paired the gown with a diamond collar necklace, layered diamond bracelets and dangling diamond earrings, and her hair was worn in long, styled waves that reached her waist.

Mariah was honored for "her extraordinary creative achievements and dedication to philanthropic causes, while raising vital funds to support the health and well-being of the music community".

Mariah Carey attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

The mother-of-two has worked with the Fresh Air Fund since the 1990s, helping to support inner-city children receiving the opportunity to attend a summer camp encourages them to "have new experiences, learn new skills and gain new perspectives".

Mariah donated royalties from her songs "Hero" and "One Sweet Day" to charities and has been a long-time collaborator with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, PETA, and the World Hunger Relief Movement.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

John was joined by his wife, Chrissy Teigen, at the gala. During the auction, the singer attempted to bid on a signed art piece by Mariah and one of her past outfits, but he was outbid.

Gayle King attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Gayle King was also in attendance, and she wore a bold hot pink dress with sequinned skirt and a white top, paired with a baby pink fur jacket.

Kesha attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Kesha, who has returned to the charts with new music, wore a stunning sculptural gown that evoked a bouquet.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Hudson, who performed during the gala, wore a midnight blue dress with diamantes to recall the stars, which featured a chenille quilted train and oversized sleeves.

Taylor Momsen attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Momsen wore a chic black slip dress with a low neckline, which she highlighted with a riotous collection of silver chains.

