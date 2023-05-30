The Rookie's Jenna Dewan wows in tiny black bikini after reuniting with ex Channing Tatum

The actress was married to Channing for nine years before they divorced

Jenna Dewan delivered a sizzling selfie on Monday when she posed in a high waisted bikini which showed off her dancer's physique.

The Rookie star took to Instagram and posted the image in which she was barefoot and running her fingers through her hair. She simply captioned the story: "@mondayswimwear."

Her post comes after she was recently reunited with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, who she shares her oldest daughter, Everly, with.

They proved to be friendly exes as they cheered on their nine-year-old while she competed in a dance competition.The former couple were joined by Jenna's mom, Nancy Lee Bursch, and the actress' fiancé, Steve Kazee, too.

Jenna, 42, and Channing were together for nine years before their divorce. The Magic Mike star – who met his ex-wife on the set of Step Up in 2006 – revealed in an interview earlier this year that their decision to separate didn't come lightly but admitted that over time they just "grew apart".

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," the 43-year-old, whose divorce was finalized in November 2019, told Vanity Fair.

© Instagram/Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan sizzled in her swimsuit selfie

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."

Speaking of their differences, Channing explained: "When you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long.

"How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world." Describing their initial separation, Channing said: "In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis.

© Photo: Getty Images Jenna and Channing recently reunited for their daughter

"This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh... What now?'"

However, Channing now admits that their split helped turn him into the man he is today. "It was probably exactly what I needed," he confessed."I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."

The actor is now in a new relationship with The Batman star Zoe Kravitz, whom he has been dating since 2021, but he admitted he doesn't see a wedding in their future.

"I don't know if I'm ever going to get married again," he admitted. "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist."In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

© Photo: Getty Images Jenna is engaged to Steve

