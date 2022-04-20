Jenna Dewan shares exciting wedding update after delaying nuptials

Jenna Dewan shared an exciting wedding update on Wednesday after she was forced to put her nuptials to Steve Kazee on hold last year.

MORE: Jenna Dewan shares heartbreak after devastating loss

The Rookie star revealed that the couple will exchange vows "sooner than later" as she opened up about her wedding planning, admitting she and Steve are trying to "figure out the details" for their long-awaited big day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Dewan discusses 'milestone' moment

"We are figuring it out, now that the world is coming back into a little bit of a better, easier place to all get-together," the mom-of-two told People.

"We're really trying to figure out the details and we'll be there sooner than later," she excitedly added.

MORE: Jenna Dewan shares details of working with her real-life fiance on The Rookie

MORE: Inside Jenna Dewan's stunning $4.7million family home with fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna revealed in December that she had "paused" wedding planning due to the uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenna and Steve got engaged in 2020

"We're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there," she told E! News.

"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium, or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," Jenna added. "It is what it is...We'll get there when we get there."

Jenna and Steve announced their engagement in February 2020 and welcomed their baby son Callum the following month.

The couple share son Callum

Sharing a sweet photo to mark her engagement to Steve, Jenna wrote: "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart."

Steve shared the same image on his own Instagram account, which he captioned: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

The 41-year-old was previously married to Channing Tatum, with whom she shares daughter Everly, eight.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.