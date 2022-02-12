The Rookie's Jenna Dewan's before-and-after photos have to be seen to be believed Wow!

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan has shared a series of incredible throwback pictures - and then recreated them! The actress found pictures from the 1980s that saw her in a series of jazzercise outfits.

The actress found pictures from the 1980s that saw her in a series of jazzercise outfits. In the throwback snaps, a young Jenna wore lime green leggings and a headband, along with a hot pink crop top and mini skirt, with lime green trim and lime green gloves, paired with jazz shoes.

"Then and now… who wore it better? (Also, all of this was somehow in my closet)," she captioned the post which saw her in fluorescent yellow leggings and an orange crop, with a green sequin headband and black heels.

Fans loved the recreation but many said the same thing - how much Jenna and her ex-husband Channing Tatum's daughter Everly looks like her mom.

"Please find a way to recreate that pic with Evie doing that pose in that outfit lol ASAP! That’s amazing," joked another.

"Wow! Wild seeing these with Evie getting older! You two look SO MUCH alike!" shared one as another asked: "Wait wait is that you or Evie???? Holy cow!" to which Jenna replied to confirm it was, in fact, Jenna.

Jenna shared these incredible throwback pictures

Jenna is also mom to 23-month-old son Callum whom she welcomed a month after her engagement to fiance Steve Kazee.

Sharing a sweet photo to mark her engagement to Steve, Jenna wrote: "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart."

Jenna then recreated them

Steve shared the same image on his own Instagram account, which he captioned: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

However, the pair have kept their wedding on hold as their main priority is making sure that everyone is safe especially amid rising concerns over the rising number of cases and the new Omicron variant.

