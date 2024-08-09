Selling vintage designer bags on Vinted? Georgia Toffolo's hacks are actually amazing

We all know that designer bags are big business, Rather like purchasing an item of jewellery or even artwork, they hold their value. Some may laugh, but designer bags are considered art by many. After all, they are made with the most exquisite materials, often handmade, and many brands' arm candy increases in value each year, so you never lose out.

If you want to sell your bags, there are plenty of outlets, from Vinted and Vestaire to eBay.

We sat down with the wonderful Georgia Toffolo, who is a huge advocate for pre-loved fashion and loves Vinted. Check out her top tips on getting the most out of selling your designer bags.

Take good care of your designer bags in the first instance

The former Made in Chelsea star explains that treating bags with care is so important. "The better condition your bag is in, the more likely it is to sell well."

"Bags usually come with protective dust bags and boxes, so make use of those to keep your items free of dust and grime. Displaying your handbags is part of the joy but keep them away from direct sunlight as that can cause fade and discoloration!"

Give buyers the full experience

Treat your customers well! "Buying a designer bag is an experience. Buyers want everything that comes with the bag itself, so make sure you include all the accompanying accessories such as dust bags, original boxes, bags, receipts and authenticity certificates!"

"Having all of these items can help to support the item’s authenticity and help to bump up the value," says Toff.

Maximise your photo limit

It's all about presentation and Toff knows that pictures are key. "Luxury and higher-priced items are a show of beauty and craftsmanship, so show these off by taking as many photos as your selling platform will allow (Vinted allows 20). Take clear close-ups of the logo, hardware such as zips and clasps, straps, inner lining, stitching lines, serial numbers, labels, packaging and dust bag. It’s these details that really make the difference. If a buyer can see exactly what they’re buying, you’re more likely to achieve a higher selling price."

Be really descriptive

No detail is too small, try to include everything! The 29-year-old says: "Buyers expect a higher level of detail when purchasing a designer bag, so make the effort to provide measurements of the bag and strap length, highlight any distinguishing features such branded hardware and logos, and any pockets and compartments. It’s also really important to be honest about the condition of the bag i.e. how long have you had it? Are there any imperfections buyers should be aware of? Don’t downplay any blemishes or signs of wear - buyers don’t expect perfection when buying second-hand but they do expect honesty from a seller! For luxury vintage pieces, a bit of ageing can often enhance the item’s charm and not necessarily impact the resale price negatively."