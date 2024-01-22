These are the 2024 bag trends I'm shopping this season

Personally, January is my favourite time to give my bag collection a refresh. There’s something satisfying about heading into the new year with some new arm candy, particularly a piece I know is going to be bang on trend for the rest of the season.

Though I am unashamedly a minimalistic dresser, I love a statement accessory to add some fun to a look, and designers certainly came through for spring/summer this year.

The SS24 runways were filled with bold prints, OTT bijoux and filled to the brim with statement energy and plenty of personality.

There are plenty of pieces available to shop now to get you geared up for the season ahead. These are the trends I'll be trying and the pieces I've picked for you to shop immediately...

The 2024 Bag Trends You Need To Know About...

The Wild Side

Balmain, Michael Kors, Alexander McQueen SS24

The fashion set, including Mia Regan and Kate Moss revived head-turning animal print this winter, and the SS24 runways solidified that it's back for good for the upcoming season. Michael Kors opted for bold blocky prints, whilst Alexander McQueen chose a more subtle and classic croc print.

Mob Wife Bling

Schiaparelli, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci SS24

A contender for my favourite trend of them all. leading on from the diamante and rhinestone craze of winter 2023, bags with dramatic bijoux adornments are on the cards for this year. I'm already romanticising a blingy bag glistening under a balmy sunset...

Ludicrously Capacious

Ulla Johnson, Rokh, Victoria Beckham

Sorry, Tom Wambsgans, big bags are back in. The shows across fashion month showcased oversized bags, miniature micro bags and everything in between. Personally, I love the practicality of an oversized bag and I'm on board with it being a fashion must-have. The trick? carry it under your arm instead of using the straps, as proven by Ulla Johnson, Rokh, Victoria Beckham and practically every other brand.

Woven Haven

Gabriella Hearst, Chanel, Carven SS24

Woven bags for summer? Groundbreaking. We’re not talking your usual cult-adored Loewe wicker basket or Prada tote, however. From top handles to fringing, the classic summer-clad design has been elevated to the max.

Red Red Wine

Acne Studios, Bottega Veneta, Gucci SS24

Crimson hues were a major trend in the latter half of 2023, and they're not leaving anytime soon. Following on from 3D florals, rose print and balletcore - romantic aesthetics including the colour red are still going to be everywhere in 2024.

Chain Reaction

Loewe, Givenchy, Gabriela Hearst SS24

It's not just Chanel and YSL who've made chain straps an integral feature in their accessories this season. Loewe added chains for decoration, Givenchy said gold is out and silver is in with their double chainmail straps, and Gabriela Hearst upped the quiet luxury sophistication with statement gold straps.

The Bags:

The Wild Side - Must Have Mini Farrow Bag Sezane Why I love it: Bucket bags were also plentiful on the runways, so combining this with a subtle animal print is going to put you on the right track with trends this season. The gold hardware against this decadent chocolatey colourway oozes chic - Sezane's signature aesthetic. £195.00 AT SEZANE

The Wild Side - Lust Have Leopard Le Bambino Long Shoulder Bag Jacquemus Why I love it: Little to no explanation is needed for Jacquemus' Le Bambino bags. It's one of the newer designs that has arguably reached cult status. This bold leopard print design would give your look an edge, be that jeans and white shirt in the daytime, or a 90s-esque black satin slip dress in the evening. £900.00 AT HARRODS

Bolshy Bling - Must Have Rhinestone Studded Clutch Bag & Other Stories Why I love it: This gold bag will become your party wardrobe staple all year round. I love the asymmetric handle to add interest (plus, I'm not one for holding a clutch so I love that this can hang off the wrist). I have multiple weddings abroad this spring, and this bag is currently at the top of my wishlist. £65.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Bolshy Bling - Lust Have Cecilia Rose Diamonds Clutch Bag Verano Hill Why I love it: This bag stopped me in my tracks as soon as I saw it. Verano Hill have an incredible range of textured statement bags to give any outfit some va-va-voom. 3D florals is a major fashion trend this season, so this bag is on trend in every single way. £323.00 £129.00 AT VERANO HILL

Ludicrously Capacious - Must Have Suede Tote Bag Asos Why I love it: Taylor Swift put suede bags firmly back on the map in one of her January street style looks and I'm completely onboard. The tip here is to find a large bag or tote bag you like and carry it under the arm to get the full SS24 aesthetic. This green Asos piece looks so much more expensive than it is. £48.00 AT ASOS

Ludicrously Capacious - Lust Have Anchor Leather-trimmed Cotton Canvas JW Anderson Why I love it: This bag gets me excited for the warmer months. I love the contrasting piping on this elegant yet playful cotton tote £450.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Whimsical Woven - Must Have The Fringe Bag Nanushka Why I love it: This bag is so much fun and is my perfect-sized handbag - not too bulky but enough room for my beachside lunch essentials. Woven from natural raffia and adorned with tassels across the base, it epitomises frivolous chic. £375.00 £185.00 AT NANUSHKA

Whimsical Woven - Lust Have St. Barths Medium Woven Tote Naghedi Why I love it: I'm unsure what I love most about this bag - the elegant olive colour, the woven top handles or the detachable matching pouch. "Quiet Luxury" just got an upgrade for this summer and I'm completely obsessed. £285.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Lady in Red - Must Have Cockade Crescent Hobo Bag Charles & Keith Why I love it: There's no denying it, this bag looks so much more expensive than it is. I'm a sucker for burgundy hues, they embody decadence and give any outfit a sophisticated edge. £69.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Lady in Red - Lust Have Cœur Small Leather Shoulder Bag Alaia You may be thinking Alaia's heart-shaped bags are so 2023, but you have my word - they're going to be just as popular in summer 2024. 'Post romance' is a trend predicted to dominate this year following on from the floral craze of last year. Amp up the allure with this flirty red colourway. £880.00 AT MYTHERESA

Chain Reaction - Must Have Honey Nazar Bag Beaches & Cream Why I love it: : I have a wedding in Corfu this May, and this bag is high on my 'must have' list. It's elegant, glamorous and perfect for summer I love the opulent white-ish colourway with gold hardware. £65.00 AT BEACHES & CREAM

Chain Reaction - Lust Have Corvus 0.1 Chain-embellished Velvet Shoulder Bag Neous Why I love it:: This bag is the definition of luxurious. Crafted from plush velvet leather with a slinky gold chain, the strap can be adjusted on one side to make it as long or short as you like. I love the horseshoe shape and tab fastening at the top. £665.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

How we chose:

Each piece selected is based off of the SS24 runway trends. I used my expertise plus the fashion show guidance to pick out bags that are going to be on trend for the upcoming season. Plus, I picked a high-end and a more affordable option for each aesthetic to hopefully appease a variety of people.

