Princess Diana's designer handbag collection will seriously make you swoon

Princess Diana was the Carrie Bradshaw, Victoria Beckham and Audrey Hepburn of the 80s and 90s. She set the pace when it came to fashion trends; the whole world was watching her every outfit move.

When it comes to designer fashion, we all know that bags are key. From the Dior saddle bag to the Gucci Marmont, label-loving ladies on Instagram can't get enough of the latest arm candy.

Princess Diana may not have been born in the social media era, but it's safe to say, she would be trending on Twitter for her bag choices if she was.

Prince Charles' former wife loved her handbags and had quite the fleet of stunning numbers. We have researched her best-loved bags and many of them would still be highly coveted today.

Diana with her white Chanel quilted bag

First up, we have Diana sporting her classic white Chanel bag which she often styled up with her pastel power suits. This top flap bag has been revamped recenetly and all the fashion bloggers have been loving it. It stands the test of time and instantly gives any outfit a ladylike edge.

The princess carried a Versace bag at the memorial of friend Gianni Versace in 1997

Diana had a personal friendship with the late designer Gianni Versace and he created some stunning clothes for the royal. In 1997 at his memorial service, Diana carried a python Versace handbag in his honour.

The Lady Dior bag was re-named after Diana carried it

It's safe to say that Diana inspired Christian Dior. The Lady Dior bag was originally known as the Chouchou. In 1996 however, Diana carried it and the rest is history. She was rarely seen without the statement bag and it became synonymous with the royal, so much so - the fashion house gave it a revamp and named it after her. It's still one of the brand's most instantly recognisable and popular pieces.

Diana was rarely seen without her Lana Marks bag

Fashion designer Lana Marks was a personal friend of the royal and created the 'Lana Marks Princess Diana bag' in her honour which Diana herself commissioned. Diana had many colours of this bag in her collection. A hugely pricey style - you're looking at over £10,000 a pop if you want to invest…

Diana shopping with her Gucci bamboo bag

Way before 'Gucci Gang' was in our vocabulary, Diana got there first, often seen shopping in London, carrying her Bamboo tote handbag. The top handle design was bold and sleek, and a little bit daring. The Italian fashion house still makes bags with this statement feature.