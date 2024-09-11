Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello lead the best dressed at the VMAs 2024

Always one to make a statement, Cyndi Lauper did not disappoint in a striking black-and-white suit. The iconic singer's edgy style was showcased through the bold color-blocking of her ensemble, exuding both sophistication and a rebellious rock ‘n’ roll vibe. The sharp tailoring, coupled with her spiky blue hair, ensured all eyes were on her. Lauper proved once again that her fashion choices are just as iconic as her music career, blending vintage-inspired silhouettes with modern twists.