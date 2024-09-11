Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello lead the best dressed at the VMAs 2024

The MTV VMAs 2024 was an evening of glitz, glamour, and bold fashion statements. Celebrities arrived at the iconic event, dressed to impress in an eclectic mix of styles, from classic elegance to avant-garde. While many shone on the black carpet, a select few stood out for their impeccable sartorial choices, with Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter leading the charge. Here are the best-dressed stars from the night.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry brought a unique twist to the black carpet with her deconstructed, gauzy two-piece look. The wrapped fabric and distressed textures created a visually striking silhouette, giving off an ethereal, otherworldly vibe. Her wet-look hair and minimal accessories ensured that the outfit stood out as a piece of art.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter channeled old Hollywood glamor in a stunning strapless white gown. The glittering embellishments and sweetheart neckline gave her a sophisticated, classic look. Paired with vintage-inspired waves and a diamond necklace, Sabrina was the epitome of elegance and grace on the black carpet.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello opted for a gothic yet glamorous black lace gown that balanced intricate embroidery with sheer elegance. The plunging neckline and layered lace details lent an ethereal vibe, while her statement choker and veil added a dramatic, high-fashion touch. Cabello's outfit was dark, romantic, and perfectly suited for the VMAs.
Cyndi Lauper
Always one to make a statement, Cyndi Lauper did not disappoint in a striking black-and-white suit. The iconic singer's edgy style was showcased through the bold color-blocking of her ensemble, exuding both sophistication and a rebellious rock ‘n’ roll vibe. The sharp tailoring, coupled with her spiky blue hair, ensured all eyes were on her. Lauper proved once again that her fashion choices are just as iconic as her music career, blending vintage-inspired silhouettes with modern twists.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert embraced power dressing with a touch of country glam. Her black suit, adorned with intricate turquoise beading, was a nod to her southern roots while also pushing the envelope in terms of red carpet style. The plunging neckline added a hint of sultriness, while her tousled blonde waves and turquoise accessories gave her look a fresh, modern edge. Lambert’s outfit was both glamorous and strong, effortlessly merging her country aesthetic with high fashion.
Halsey
Halsey embraced her edgy persona with a striking red and black leopard print dress. The sheer material and intricate beading added depth and dimension to the look, while her vibrant red hair gave the outfit a cohesive, fierce finish. Her bold look made her a standout on the black carpet, reflecting her fearless approach to fashion.
Alejandra Espinoza
Alejandra Espinoza wowed the crowd in a sultry red two-piece ensemble that flaunted her toned physique. The daring cut and flow of the skirt, combined with the deep red color, made her look both bold and elegant. The subtle detailing and flowing fabric exuded a Greek goddess vibe, while her fierce makeup and loose waves added a modern touch of sensuality to the look. Her outfit was a perfect blend of drama and simplicity, making her one of the evening’s fashion winners.
Karol G
Bringing a burst of color to the VMAs, Karol G stepped onto the black carpet in a vibrant yellow-orange gown that instantly grabbed attention. The gradient effect of the dress, combined with its sleek silhouette, perfectly complemented her long, blonde hair and bold red lips. The fiery tones of her outfit seemed to symbolize her fiery presence in the music industry, making her one of the most memorable fashion moments of the night.
Addison Rae
Addison Rae's angelic all-white ensemble brought a playful and whimsical energy to the carpet. The flared tulle skirt and structured bodice balanced elegance and fun, with her sky-high heels adding to the ethereal vibe. Brittany’s confident pose showed she was ready to own this bold look.