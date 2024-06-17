Sabrina Carpenter just wore the most iconic dress you'll ever see

On Sunday evening, the stunning Sabrina Carpenter performed at Capital's Summertime Ball, which was held at the Wembley Arena. The crowd went wild when the singer of the moment stepped out in a chainmail dress from the one and only Versace.

© Courtesy of Versace Sabrina wearing a Versace dress as she performs on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball

The dress in question stopped us in our tracks due to the unusual colourway of yellow and silver, and the eye-catching, checkerboard metal mesh. The draped cut gave the star a futuristic, high-fashion look, which was also fun and playful.

Versace pretty much invented the chainmail dress. The original was worn by a variety of famous supermodels throughout the 90s. It has been reimagined for the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection and Sabrina isn't actually the first to wear it.

© Getty Claudia Schiffer wore the dress during the Versace SS24 runway show

Claudia Schiffer rocked the dress for the brand's runway show last year, but in a maxi version, and Anne Hathaway later rocked it whilst attending an event in New York City.

© Getty Anne Hathaway also wore the maxi version of Sabrina's dress

We last saw the 25-year-old Espresso hitmaker earlier this month, wearing a jewelled corset minidress with ruched sheer detailing at the side and a cut-out heart right in the middle of her chest as she performed at the 2024 Governors Ball in NYC.

© Getty Images Sabrina's cut out dress stole our heart

The girlfriend of Saltburn's Barry Keoghan accessorised with glam platform shoes embellished with rhinestones. At just 4 foot 11 inches, Sabrina often wears towering heels, but she added the cutest pair of white ankle socks with her shoes for the occasion, giving her an unique look.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter Sabrina is hair goals right now

One of the things the hitmaker is known for, aside from her electric fashion sense, is her hair. Her blonde mane is so thick, shiny, and just screams 60s siren. She always seems to rock a bouncy blow-dry that the Princess of Wales would be proud of, and her makeup look tends to feature flushed pink cheeks and berry lip tones.

Back in April, she even teamed up with Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims as the star of their Spring campaign. She joins a whole host of famous faces who have modelled for the brand, from Usher and Lana Del Rey to Hedi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Tyra Banks. How epic?