Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Governors Ball in embellished corset mini dress with heart cutout

Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage on Saturday night to perform at the 2024 Governors Ball in New York City.

The 25-year-old Espresso hitmaker dressed to impress wearing a jeweled corset minidress with ruched sheer detailing at the side.

The focal point of the dress was the cut-out heart right in the middle of Sabrina's chest.

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball

Adding even more sparkle to her stage look, the girlfriend of Barry Keoghan chose glam platform shoes embellished with rhinestones.

At just 4 foot 11 inch, Sabrina often wears towering heels, but she added the cutest pair of white ankle socks with her shoes for the occasion, proving she's quite the style star.

As with every appearance from Sabrina Carpenter, it's her beauty look we all can't stop staring at. Sabrina's enviable bouncy blow-dry looked incredible, as did her flawless glam with flushed pink cheeks and berry lip color.

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter's blonde bouncy hair is her signature look

Sabrina is majorly trending right now thanks to the release of the music video for her new single Please Please Please starring her famous 31-year-old boyfriend. In fact, at the Governor's Ball she performed the song for the first time following its release on Friday (June 7).

@itsanagricel Sabrina Carpenter gave her new songle ‘Please Please Please’ its live debut at Gov Ball 2024 ♬ original sound - Ana

The couple play a sexy Bonnie and Clyde duo with Sabrina locking eyes with Barry's character in jail, and finds herself entwined with a life of crime - all while rocking neon faux fur coats.

The pair have been the talk of the town since they were linked together in late 2023, and fans now think they are the "hottest couple ever" after watching the music video.

© Getty Images We'll all be wearing cute frilly ankle shots after seeing this photo

It's believed that they first met in September, but it wasn't until December that rumors of their romance officially began. In photos shared by the Daily Mail at the time, they are seen grabbing dinner together on December 3 in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

© Getty Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

They were spotted again one month later having a night out at Luna Luna, an art-themed amusement park temporarily in Los Angeles revived from 1987.

The rest is, as they say, history.