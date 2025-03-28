Anti-ageing wardrobe tricks to make you look younger in your 40s, 50's and 60s

You may think that anti-ageing is restricted to the bathroom with a vigorous application of face creams, lotions and potions, as well as LED therapy and maybe a great fitness regime to boot.

While this undoubtedly plays a big part, you can also look younger by giving your wardrobe a bit of a makeover, and it's not as hard as you might think.

© Getty Images Revamp your wardrobe with some anti-ageing hacks

We are in control of what we wear, and certain styling tricks can really help you look younger while remaining true to your personal style.

Fashion stylist Julie Player agrees, telling HELLO!: "What you choose to wear can reflect your outlook on life, and who wants to look old, tired or boring?"

An oversized blazer

The mighty blazer is a staple item in anyone's wardrobe, no matter your age. It can instantly elevate any casual ensemble and you just know a blazer equals a polished look. But a well-fitting blazer can sometimes look a bit too formal. Where you can, try and opt for a more oversized fit, like this one from River Island, £69 / $128 which is in the season's hottest colour, butter yellow.

'Yellow Structured Oversized Blazer' £69, River Island

Now, hear me out. A blazer looks a little more carefree when it's slightly bigger and more modern, which equates to an overall youthful outlook. Don't go baggy all over though; pairing one with well-fitting jeans can add some structure to an outfit, too.

A well-fitting bra

It isn't rocket science, but wearing a bra in the correct size will take years off you.

Lemonade Dolls have a great selection of uplifting bras

Great-fitting bras hoist everything up, hence making us look younger, no matter what bra size. Lemonade Dolls stock a huge array of different shapes, from push-ups to high support and bralettes. Treat yourself to this item - it's everlasting.

Rolling your sleeves up

I adore this hack and I feel it's really given my looks the edge recently. It might sound strange, but folding or rolling up the sleeves is such a cool gal thing to do as it looks so relaxed.

Rolling the sleeves up looks super modern

As we said earlier, tailoring can be quite restrictive at times, but the art of a gentle roll-up - just past your elbow - gives a sense of carefreeness which again, is something associated with youth (but shouldn't be).

Don't match everything

Being matchy-matchy with your style was such a hit back in the day. Your shoes, jacket, trousers and even your bag needed to come in exactly the same colour. This is now a big no-no. Why? Because it's so regimented and dare we say it, slightly old hat.

Mix textures, and try not to match everything

Mixing items up will give your outfit a much fresher stance. Team basics like white shirts with jeans, and add a pair of loafers, or perhaps a boxy leather jacket, like this luxe number by House of CB. Switch up those textures so there's some variation.

Go for pointy-toe shoes, not round

The only way is almond if you're looking for a shoe to go with a skirt or dress.

'Fern Black Suede Pointed Toe Courts' £199, L.K.Bennett

The pointer the shoe, like these heels from L.K. Bennett £199, / $325 the longer your legs will look. Rounded toes can make you appear shorter, and just don't look as flattering on the foot.

Colour is your friend

Black and muted tones will always be in style, and quite rightly so. But if you want to pep up your complexion and look younger in the process, it's all about a pop of colour.

© Getty Images Colour makes you look more youthful

Bush pink tones in particular are so uplifting to the eye. Baby blues, mint greens and deeper pinks also highlight your features and make you appear fresher, too. Don't be scared of colour - even if you are loyal to black, add a bright bag, or even a twilly scarf around your neck in vibrant shade. So chic.