The best sculpting shapewear brands: from M&S to Spanx & Skims

Shapewear is an essential in any wardrobe. Whether it's for a special occasion or for everyday, we want it to be comfortable yet supportive, ideally sleek, and possibly chic - the objective is to feel amazing about ourselves.

While some might choose shapewear to cinch in their waist and flatten their stomach, others might wear it for slimmer-looking thighs, or simply for a smoother silhouette and to enhance certain assets.

You can choose from more full coverage bodysuits and shorts to subtle underwear, and even slip dresses. There are plenty of brands to shop online and in-store, with M&S, Spanx, Skims, John Lewis and other lingerie labels offering multiple styles.

How to wear shapewear

Shapewear can be worn underneath dresses, skirts, shorts and trousers to enhance, sculpt and smooth your figure. HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley relies on shapewear for special occasions: "There's a time and a place for shapewear and I've worn various styles over the years - especially on nights out or at red carpet events. I just find there are some dresses that hang better when I'm wearing shapewear underneath. I also walk with improved posture! Ultimately, my confidence is dramatically improved when I'm wearing shapewear."

What are the best shapewear brands?

Spanx is iconic when it comes to shapewear, and for good reason. The brand is a fail-safe option when shopping for comfortable and effective shapewear with positive reviews, and since there's been a surge in shapewear brands in recent years, they've upped their game with more styles too.

Since launching in 2019, Kim Kardashian's Skims has quickly made its way to the forefront of the most popular shapewear brands. Several products have gone viral and they offer a huge selection when it comes to inclusive shades and sizes.

How we chose the best shapewear

We've selected shapewear in a range of price points for every budget, ranging from £22 to £88. Quality: While we haven't tried all of the shapewear in the list, we've only selected products from brands trusted by the HELLO! team, with verified positive customer reviews where possible.

While we haven't tried all of the shapewear in the list, we've only selected products from brands trusted by the HELLO! team, with verified positive customer reviews where possible. Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the products selected in this edit are in stock in almost every size.

Best shapewear brands for tummy control & thighs

M&S Body Define™ Firm Control Waist Cincher Knickers £22.50 at M&S Editor's Note: M&S is known for super comfortable underwear, whether it is their no-VPL knickers, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collections, or the brand’s shapewear. All designs are lightweight, supportive, practical and often pretty, but also really affordable. The Body Define™ Firm Control Waist Cincher Knickers are bestsellers thanks to their stomach-flattening, waist-nipping effect. They're super high-rise with striped sheer panels and feature the brand's cooling technology.

Skims Seamless Shortie Bodysuit £74 at Skims $74 at Skims US Editor's Note: Skims has quickly become one of the world's most popular brands for shapewear. Whether you need tummy control, seamless underwear, a comfortable thong, or a full bodysuit, Kim Kardashian has created quite the assortment, and somehow made it almost sexy. The Skims Seamless Shortie Bodysuit was trending on its release, and the shapewear is now one of the brand's bestsellers. The mid-thigh design features strong compression to cinch your waist, hold in your stomach, and smooth your thighs. It also has pique stitching to support your bust, as well as removable adjustable straps that you can wear as shoulder straps, cross back, or as a halterneck. Like much of the Skims styles, the bodysuit comes in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL with six shades to choose from.

SPANX Oncore Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit £80 at Selfridges $84 at Spanx US Editor's Note: Spanx is one of the original leading brands when it comes to shopping for shapewear, and most of us have used it underneath occasionwear to tone and shape our figures. There's a huge variety of shapes, cuts and styles on offer, as well as colours to suit everyone. The Spanx Oncore Body is made from a sculpting stretch-fabric and features an open bust so you can wear your own bra. It's designed to flatten the appearance of your stomach, while the neckline, back and cuffs are totally seamless to prevent unwanted lines.

John Lewis Rae Firm Control Briefs £22 at John Lewis Editor's Note: John Lewis stocks a wide variety of underwear, including shapewear, and multiple options for tummy control. Whether you're looking for briefs, high-rise knickers, shorts or thongs, you can stock up on all of your essentials. If you're looking for something close to regular underwear, the Rae Firm Control Briefs subtle but will firm and smooth your stomach. They also feature a cotton gusset for added comfort. The sheer strap detailing on the leg line provides coverage whilst being thin enough to avoid a VPL.

Heist Contour Seamless Slip £88 at Heist $96 at Heist US Editor's Note: Heist began as a luxury hosiery label before branching out into shapewear in 2020. The British brand prioritises comfort above all else, and is figure-enhancing without feeling restrictive. A slip is ideal if you want some extra coverage and smoothing under a dress. This one is fully seamless and lifts and defines your curves while firming and compressing for the most flattering shape.

Wacoal Fit and Lift Shaping Shorts £70 at Harvey Nichols $80 at Harvey Nichols US Editor's Note: Another brand known for luxe lingerie, Wacoal's shaping shorts are ideal if you want to target your thighs, but the elasticated waist firm panels are designed to flatten your tummy too. The centre back seam also ensures they will sit flat to your body so they're totally undetectable.

Pour Moi Firm Tummy Control High Waist Brief £32 at Pour Moi $64 at Pour Moi US Editor's Note: Pour Moi has an impressive array of shapewear items to target the stomach, legs, bust and more. You'll find everything from structuring bandeau bodysuits to high-waisted knickers and shorts. Pour Moi's tummy control briefs are designed to give the illusion of an hourglass figure, by cinching your waist and flattening your stomach - but reviews say they're comfortable, too. They're full coverage and reach up to just below the bust.