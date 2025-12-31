Louis Vuitton’s monogram turns 130 - see its most iconic celebrity moments

The arrival of 2026 marks 130 years since the creation of Louis Vuitton’s distinctive monogram, one of the most recognisable and enduring symbols in the history of luxury fashion. To commemorate the milestone, the French fashion house has announced a year-long celebration, unveiling a series of special editions that pay tribute to the heritage design while reaffirming its relevance today.

When Georges Vuitton, son of founder Louis Vuitton, first introduced the interlocking LV initials and floral motifs in 1896, the monogram was conceived as far more than decoration. It was a deliberate and forward-thinking response to widespread counterfeiting, designed to protect his father’s coveted trunk designs while establishing a clear and unmistakable signature for the house - one that would go on to define luxury branding for generations.

Inspired by Neo-Gothic ornamentation and Japonism, the monogram is now a signature of the brand and has evolved from a practical mark of authenticity into perhaps the most powerful visual code in luxury fashion. It symbolises craftsmanship, innovation, and a global cultural cachet that extends far beyond luggage.

From Audrey Hepburn making her way through Heathrow Airport with the Louis Vuitton Speedy in 1966, to Naomi Campbell stepping off a private jet at Paris le Bourget in 1998, carrying not one but two of the brand's handbags, the emblem has been seen on the arm of many of the biggest stars throughout the last century.

More recently, Angelina Jolie was photographed carrying the Louis Vuitton Cabas Mezzo at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in 2006, attending alongside her then-husband Brad Pitt. The moment underscored the monogram’s enduring appeal, which has long extended beyond any single silhouette.

From Sarah Jessica Parker to David Beckham and Gigi Hadid, generations of style icons have embraced Louis Vuitton’s signature canvas in their own way, reinforcing its status as a timeless marker of luxury.

To celebrate the coming milestone, Louis Vuitton is launching three special anniversary capsule collections - Monogram Origine, VVN (Vache Végétale Naturelle), and Time Trunk - reimagining the signature motif through fresh design narratives.

The Monogram Origine collection looks back to the very first iteration of the pattern from 1896, reworked into a linen and cotton blend in soft, pastel tones. This textile technique will use classic silhouettes like the Speedy, Alma, Noé and Neverfull, giving them a fresh, modern identity.

In contrast, the VVN Collection celebrates Louis Vuitton’s historic use of leather, embracing the finest natural cowhide that develops a unique patina over time, a tactile reminder of the maison’s artisanal expertise.

Completing the trio is the Time Trunk Collection, which uses refined trompe-l'oeil techniques to evoke the heritage of Louis Vuitton’s original hard-sided trunks in modern handbag forms. These designs blend nostalgia and innovation, echoing LV's centuries-deep savoir-faire while asserting its place firmly in contemporary luxury.

Beyond these capsules, the anniversary year will see global campaigns and celebratory events that highlight not just the monogram’s aesthetic appeal but its cultural journey, from practical travel accessory to a staple on red carpets, and in the wardrobes of style icons worldwide.