Louis Vuitton enters the beauty arena with £120 lipsticks

From the moment La Beauté was first whispered at Paris Fashion Week in March, expectations blossomed, and the results have delivered. Louis Vuitton's deeply ambitious debut beauty collection is less a mere cosmetics line and more a declaration of artistry, heritage and sensorial indulgence.

Spanning 55 lipsticks, 10 balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes - all under the creative direction of the inimitable Dame Pat McGrath, who has worked backstage at Louis Vuitton shows for over two decades - it's an exquisite swirl of modern luxury.

In a saturated beauty market, how does a brand - even a renowned French fashion house - create something unique? The £120 lipsticks might just answer that.

Legendary furniture designer Konstantin Grcic's first foray in the beauty world, every case is an opulent, refillable keepsake, while McGrath's 55 shades (a deliberate nod to the Roman numeral LV) are as thoughtfully chosen as they are universally flattering. The 27 satin and 28 matte finishes have been "tested on every skin tone around the world".

© Louis Vuitton

Standouts include 896 Monogram Rouge, a fusion of classic red and Vuitton’s famed brown monogram hue, and 203 Rose Odyssée, a timeless earthy rose pink. Infused with nourishing shea butter, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and upcycled floral waxes, the lip formulas confer wearability and care.

Grcic's refillable cases began with "the golden ring - a detail inspired by the brass fittings of Louis Vuitton’s iconic trunks," he says. "It’s a nod to heritage, but also a powerful marker of identity within the beauty line. The way it feels in your hand, the sound of the closure, the temperature of the materials, these are all part of the emotional connection." The ultimate indulgence? A £2,140 Lipstick Trunk Case, designed solely to house one lipstick.

© Louis Vuitton

And lipstick is only act one. The ten LV Baumes are "skincare for your lips" according to McGrath, who calls them her "obsession". Also priced at £120, shades range from semi-rich to super sheer, while the £190 LV Ombres eyshadow palettes are curated harmonies of everyday and bold shade stories, with three wearable tones paired with a statement hue. Finishes range from matte to glitter that glide on seamlessly.

© Louis Vuitton

Each product is completed with a delicate scent, created by house perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. The lipsticks have notes of mimosa, jasmine and rose, while every balm has a subtle mint and raspberry fragrance.

La Beauté stands apart not just for its exceptional quality but for the poetry of its design. For connoisseurs of luxury and the beauty‑obsessed alike, it marks not only the birth of a collection, but a new icon in beauty couture.

To shop the collection, visit Louis Vuitton stores or uk.louisvuitton.com