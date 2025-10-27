6 vintage designer bags our fashion editors are buying second-hand - and how to style them in 2025

The designer bag market is a huge business that's ever-changing. As a fashion editor who has had a long-standing love affair with designer bags since around the age of 16, I've watched the handbag sector truly evolve. Once upon a time, high-end fashion houses made bags that were, of course, expensive, but somewhat affordable; you could save up and 'bag' yourself a decent piece of arm candy over time. Fast forward to 2025, and a brand new designer bag will set you back far more than ever before, and some styles are quite simply out of reach for most. However, due to the economic issue of inflation, shoppers just don't have excess surplus to spend frivolously on just one bag as much these days. Also, the worldwide sustainability movement is now in place; we are more aware than ever of the sometimes wasteful nature of the fashion industry. It's now far better for the environment (and for our bank balances) to opt for a more capsule wardrobe, full of timeless pieces that can be passed down, and also resold once they are no longer desired. This is where the preloved market has really picked up.

Vintage is now super cool, current, and fabulous. Thrift stores, pre-loved sites, and charity shops were once looked down upon, but now they are places that you can find true original items that are not only unique but have a magical story attached to them. In fact, some vintage bags are actually more sought after than a fresh newbie that you can pick straight off the shelf - there's an exclusivity in finding an original. It's authentic. Yes, buying a new bag is exciting, but as someone who writes about fashion for a living, there is something just so thrilling about trying to buy an original bag from years ago that you just know no one else will have.

© Getty Images Vintage bags have never been more in for 2025

"There has never been a better time to invest in luxury handbags," Charlotte Staerck, CEO and Co-Founder of The Handbag Clinic, tells HELLO!. "They are thriving because they are considered a safer investment than stocks and shares. Because of their often-appreciating value, luxury handbags are one of the most sought-after items to buy and sell on the pre-owned market."

© Imaxtree Designer brands are reworking their most iconic bags for 2025 Fashion brands are also bringing back updated versions of their classic 'It' bags from yesteryear. In 2025 alone, we've seen brand new versions of iconic brands such as the Mulberry 'Alexa', the Celine 'Phantom', and of course, the Chloe 'Paddington'. Buying a bag that is decades old doesn't mean your look will appear out of date - far from it. Here, I show you the top trending bags of the moment, and how I've styled them with modern outfit choices. Which one is your favourite?



I styled this vintage bag with a Free People boho style dress Chloe 'Paddington' I am ashamed to say that I cheekily purchased a fake Chloe 'Paddington' when I was in sixth form because I was so obsessed with the padlock, and my Saturday job just didn't drum up the funds I needed. So you can imagine my delight when Chemena Kamali, the new creative director of Chloe, brought back the iconic 2004 piece. I managed to snag an amber-toned offering on Vinted and made sure it was authenticated with their add-on service. I teamed it with this fabulous boho dress by Free People, and it felt like such a great way to give my look an authentically hippie vibe.

An original Chloe Paddington is big news right now Charlotte explains: "Fashion operates in a cyclical nature and eventually every 'big moment bag' will come back around. The Chloe 'Paddington' made more than waves first time round; the ultimate 'It' bag in the early 2000s was always going to make a comeback. Chloe's announcement of its re-release piqued the interest of keen fashion-forward trendsetters, in turn making resale values soar, creating an electric market buzz and earning those who were lucky enough to have one the first time round an unexpected payday."



I styled the slouchy bag with this French Connection jumper dress Balenciaga 'City' The Balenciaga 'City' bag has been carried by everyone from Kate Moss to Ashley Olsen, and I picked up mine from a trusted eBay reseller. It was a little battered, but I got it professionally cleaned, and now the slouchy style can carry many items, as well as giving any look a rock chic edge. I recently teamed it with a gorgeously soft black jumper dress from French Connection



Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson gave this bag notoriety in the early 00s Chloe explains the history of this bag simply. "Once a long-standing 'hall of famer,' the brand lost its way in 2017, and demand dipped. The return of a slouchy, lived-in 'Mary-Kate and Ashley' look primed this bag to return to the spotlight. Functional, chic, and accessible price point compared to some others that reside in this category, it is great to see this bag back in demand where it belongs," she adds.



There has been a new demand for an original Fendi Spy bag Fendi 'Spy' This bohemian style was quite the piece in the early 00s, and back in 2005 with Nicole Ritchie was rarely seen without hers. I borrowed this eye-catching version from the preloved site A Sign of the Times, and I teamed it with this autumnal, 60s style dress and burgundy knee-high boots from New Look. Fendi has also produced an all-new 'Spy' bag for 2025. Charlotte says: "Riding on the coat-tails of the Chloe Paddington and overall demand for that early 2000s look, we have seen an increased demand for a Fendi Spy."





You can pick up a vintage Roxanne from the Mulberry Exchange Mulberry Roxanne I was so excited when I heard about this launch. I remember Alexa Chung rocking her 'Roxanne', and I always adored the intricate pocket detail - it was just the coolest bag in the early 00s. Although Mulberry re-launched their all-new version of the 'Roxanne' bag with Grammy-winner Cynthia Erivo as the face, you can still purchase preloved versions of the original through Mulberry's 'Exchange' service. They kindly lent me this gloriously buttery purple original, and it really peped up my Pink City Print red dress.



The Roxanne is a standout bag with huge reselling power right now Charlotte explains: "British fashion has been having a major comeback, with a recent Burberry boom and the Brit Pop summer, we have seen that the 'Roxanne' has been climbing in demand. English heritage design and craftsmanship, and a yearning for 'old school' Mulberry, we see these sell quicker than ever."



The Celine Phantom designed by Phoebe Philo is bag in style Celine 'Phantom' The Celine 'Phantom' always had true iconic status, and when I borrowed this beautiful black version from The Handbag Clinic for this feature, it just felt so sumptuous, grown up, and classic. Keeping in with the black theme, I paired it with this ultra-modern, cherry-printed frock by Never Fully Dressed, and what a combo they make! Charlotte agrees, adding: "Thankfully, the big bag is back, the days of forcing your phone into a micro or mini bag are becoming dated, and size now matters. The 'Phantom' has been brought back by Celine with an updated design, which has had people grabbing their original designs by former creative director Phoebe Philo from the back of their wardrobes."

