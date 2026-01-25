Inside Nicola Peltz's £6 million jewellery collection

Nicola Peltz Beckham may have married into one of the world’s most famous families, but wealth and power were never part of the bargain, they were already firmly in place. Daughter of American billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, the 31-year-old heiress grew up fluent in the language of legacy, long before red carpets and Beckham headlines. As such, she's showcased a jewellery collection worth over £6 million since stepping into the spotlight. A portfolio of exceptional diamonds that speaks less to fame and more to dynasty.

"Nicola blends high-fashion contemporary pieces with the kind of 'Old World' stones that you typically only see in museum-grade collections," says Justin Daughters, Managing Director of Berganza London, one of Britain’s foremost names in antique and vintage jewellery. "Her choices reflect a move away from trendy, delicate pieces toward high-carat, architectural statements."

01. Her engagement rings

© @nicolapetzbeckham

In 2020, a then 21-year-old Brooklyn Beckham proposed to Nicola with a diamond ring he'd reportedly designed himself. The couple shared the news with a series of photos on Instagram taken at the Peltz family home. "Nicola’s original engagement ring was a classic, elegant emerald-cut diamond, estimated at around five carats, set on a delicate pavé band." explains Justin. "It was the epitome of timeless sophistication, likely valued in the region of £200,000 to £350,000." The classic cut, long favoured by collectors for its clarity and linear precision, offered an alternative to more overtly brilliant stones, signalling taste rather than trend.

But it was the evolution of the ring that truly captured attention. Shortly after the couple’s Palm Beach wedding in 2022, Nicola debuted a second, markedly more showstopping design. It was a move that felt deliberate rather than decorative, and perhaps reflective of her evolving public role.

© @nicolapeltzbeckham

"The 'upgrade', which she debuted shortly after the wedding, is a staggering oval-cut diamond, flanked by tapered baguettes," says Justin. "This is a significantly larger stone, likely exceeding 10 carats. Given the exceptional clarity and colour we expect from the Peltz family’s taste, this ring could easily be valued upwards of £1.5 million to £2 million. It signals a shift from 'engaged' to 'dynasty' dressing."

Within the Beckham family, the evolution of an engagement ring is hardly unprecedented. Victoria Beckham’s own collection, expanded and refined over the course of her marriage, has marked personal and professional milestones, with her engagement ring reportedly reworked and upgraded more than 15 times.

02. Her wedding band

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Rather than a discreet complement, Nicola’s wedding band was conceived as a statement in its own right. "For her wedding band, Nicola opted for an eternity style featuring large emerald-cut diamonds," says Justin. "This choice is incredibly strategic; it perfectly complements both of her engagement rings while holding its own as a standalone piece."

The technical challenge behind the design is where its true value lies. "In the world of high jewellery, a full eternity of emerald cuts of that size represents a massive investment in consistency. Finding that many stones of the same grade is a feat in itself. We estimate this piece at roughly £100,000 to £150,000."

03. Her bridal earrings

© @nicolapeltzbeckham

On her wedding day, it was Nicola’s diamond earring that stole the show. "The earrings she wore for the Palm Beach ceremony were arguably the most sophisticated part of her bridal look," Justin notes. "She chose diamond studs featuring large round brilliant-cut stones." Their effect was architectural rather than ornamental. "On a bride, these provide a 'halo' effect that illuminates the face without distracting from the gown." In terms of scale? "These were likely seven-carat stones each, bringing the pair’s value to over £500,000."

04. Her Met Gala jewels

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Few red carpets have shaped Nicola’s jewellery identity more decisively than the Met Gala. "Nicola’s Met Gala appearances have firmly solidified her status as the modern 'diamond girl'," says Justin.

In 2022, she embraced spectacle, while 2023 revealed a sharper editorial instinct. "By layering a diamond choker with a long pendant, she perfectly echoed an archival Chanel aesthetic, a sophisticated nod to 1950s glamour but styled with a sharp, 2026 'quiet luxury' sensibility." These were not fleeting fashion moments: "These archival-style pieces are more than just fashion statements; they carry a staggering combined red-carpet value of over £3 million."