Meet Nicola Peltz's billionaire father and 7 siblings – including famous brother

Nicola Peltz Beckham joined one of the United Kingdom's most famous families, the Beckhams, when she married Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham in 2022. However, she comes from an incredibly highly-esteemed American family herself. 

The actress' family is headed by billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his second wife, Claudia Heffner, who married in 1985 and have a total of eight children together. Scroll down to learn everything about the Peltz family…

Nelson Peltz

Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, 83, is a billionaire businessman: he is a founding partner of Trian Fund, a hedge fund management firm, and non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company, Sysco and The Madison Square Garden Company. He has a reported net worth of $1.6 billion USD, while David and Victoria Beckham have a net worth of nearly $500 million.

However, Nelson comes from a relatively humble background, at least in comparison to the empire he and his family created. Born in New York to Jewish parents, he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School aged 21 and began working as a driver for his family's food delivery business, A. Peltz & Sons, steadily working up the ranks and soon acquiring multiple food companies. 

In 1997, things skyrocketed when Nelson founded Trian, a food and beverages company involved in investing in and acquiring brands, which included Cadbury, Pepsi, Quaker Oats, Heinz and Schweppes.

Claudia Peltz

Born Claudia Heffner, Nicola's mother is a former fashion model, though she now prefers to stay out of the limelight as much as possible, opting for a relatively private life. She married Nelson in 1985.

In an interview with Byrdie, Nicola revealed how inspired she is by her parent's long-lasting marriage. She said: "Anyone who has been married for a long time, it's such a beautiful thing. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel.

Nicola's older brothers

Keeping a high profile, but still staying out of the spotlight, Nicola's eldest brother, Matthew, is a high flyer like his father. He has a degree from Yale University and works for his father's investment firm, Trian Fund Management. He is also the non-executive vice chairman of Wendy's.

Of Nicola's seven siblings, Will (pictured) is the only other one to follow the same career path as her: he is a model and actor, starring in projects such as Unfriended and Men, Women and Children.

Her older brother, Brad, 36, is a retired ice hockey player who played for the Ottawa Senators from 2009 to 2013, while her other brother, Diesel, is an entrepreneur in the tech industry.

Nicola's other siblings

Her older sister, Brittany, is also creative, having attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, later founding her own interior design studio, Sena Lifestyle Studio. She and her husband, Franz-Ferdinand Buerstedde, (pictured) share four children together.

Zachary and Gregory, her younger twin brothers, are both ice hockey players. Both attend the University of Miami Herbert Business School, and keep out of the spotlight.

