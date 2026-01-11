Nicola Peltz shares glimpse of billionaire father's $76m estate that's grander than the Beckhams' home

Nicola Peltz-Beckham's 2026 has gotten off to a quiet start with the Lola actress taking to Instagram on 11 January to share a rare glimpse inside her private family time.

The star, 31, who has been married to Brooklyn Beckham since 2022, took fans inside her father, the billionaire Nelson Peltz's sprawling $76 million Palm Beach estate, captioning the post: "Some of my favorite memories at home and oh my goodness my mama is the most beautiful human inside and out I wanna be just like her."

© Instagram Nicola spent Christmas and New Year's with her parents

In the carousel was a snap of Nicola rocking a pink crop top and jeans as she put an arm around each of her parents, Nelson, 83, who is the chairman of the board of directors of Wendy's Company, and his 70-year-old wife, the former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

© Instagram The house features a pool and separate guesthouse

Another shot saw her dog lying in a grand hallway lined with art and precious ornaments featuring three impressive chandeliers. A third photo saw Nicola and her parents walking along the side of a super luxe swimming pool, putting the opulent architecture of their home on full display.

© Instagram The hallway at the Peltz family's mansion is fit for a castle

Though Nicola's in-laws, David and Victoria Beckham, own several properties, including a £31 million townhouse in London's Holland Park and a £16.5 million Cotswolds pad, they cannot be compared to the sheer size and grandeur of the Peltz mansion.

Inside the Peltzes' Palm Beach estate

The Peltz family home is a sight to behold. The oceanfront pad, which served as Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding venue three years ago, covers 44,000 square feet and sits on a complex featuring tennis and basketball courts and the pool surrounded by a large terrace.

© Instagram The Beckhams' rural home is a classic British country retreat

It also boasts a formal living and dining room and a gym. The Beckhams' London pad has six bedrooms, while their converted barn in the Cotswolds covers just over 14,000 square feet and features nine bedrooms.

© Instagram Nicola has taken time to unwind at her family's Palm Beach pile

Nelson and Claudia also own a 27-bedroom mansion near New York, which comes with its own ice rink. It is with Nelson and Claudia Peltz in Florida that Nicola and Brooklyn spent Christmas 2025 amid their ongoing feud with David and Victoria. Of the rift, the root of which has yet to be confirmed publicly by either side, a source close to the Beckhams told HELLO!: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand."