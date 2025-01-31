Taylor Swift's rumored Grammys dress hints at big news for the star

Taylor Swift's fans were delighted by the exciting news that the star is set to present an award at the 2025 Grammys.

The Recording Academy shared the announcement on their Instagram on Thursday, captioning the post: "Are you ready for it?" referencing the opening track of Taylor's album, Reputation.

The cryptic captions sent fans into overdrive, with many assuming the caption hinted that Taylor will be announcing the rerelease of her 2017 album – and the dress that the Eras Tour icon is believed to be wearing caused further speculation.

Taylor Swift's Grammys dress

While we won't know what Taylor is wearing to the awards show until she walks the red carpet, fans are already speculating she will wear a bronze dress created by Roberto Cavalli to attend the prestigious event.

Taylor and Cavalli have a close relationship, with the designer creating the star's Reputation bodysuit for her Eras Tour, as well as dressing her countless times over the years.

It's their long-term, Reputation-based partnership that whipped fans into a frenzy – and the dress Taylor is expected to wear caused even more furore.

The look fans believe Taylor is set to wear was debuted on the designer's Instagram at the end of December, with the sparkling creation featuring a serpent – further hinting at the imminent release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), which is characterized by snake motifs. See a preview of the gown below...

Is this Taylor Swift's 2025 Grammys dress?

Of the gown, the designer wrote: "Bronze allure. A sheer evening gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery and black lace details embodies sensuality and refinement. The bodice, highlighted by a striking snake motif, flows seamlessly into a long skirt with a daring slit and a delicate train, blending elegance with boldness."

Comments on the creation expressed fans' belief that it's a dress created particularly for Taylor – but we'll have to wait and see…

Read on for Taylor's Grammy's dresses over the years

Taylor Swift's Grammys evolution

© Picture Perfect/Shutterstock Taylor Swift at the 2008 Grammys An 18-year-old Taylor was pretty in purple for the 2008 Grammys

© Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock Taylor Swift at the 2009 Grammys The 2009 Grammys called for a more sophisticated black gown for 19-year-old Taylor Swift.

2010 called for a midnight blue sparkling gown.

© Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock Taylor Swift at the 2012 Grammys Taylor Swift wore a heavily embellished dress for the 2012 Grammys.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Taylor Swift at the 2013 Grammys A thigh-split gown with alluring cut outs was Taylor's choice for the 2013 Grammys ceremony.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Taylor Swift at the 2014 Grammys Taylor went for a grown-up sparkling dress at the 2014 Grammys.

Taylor's ombre gown for the 2015 Grammys ensured she stood out.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Taylor Swift at the 2016 Grammys

© Getty Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammys dress Taylor Swift wore a floral mini to the 2021 Grammys.

A glittering blue two-piece was a gorgeous choice for the 2023 Grammys.