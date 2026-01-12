Melissa McCarthy looks incredible in curve-skimming gown and sleek ponytail for Golden Globes

Melissa McCarthy wowed on the red carpet of the Golden Globes in a stunning Christian Siriano gown.

The 55-year-old was positively glowing in the black dress with metallic detailing down the front and on the arms.

Melissa wore her hair in a slick ponytail and she accessorized with jewelry by Marco Bicego.

Her husband, Ben Falcone, was by her side and they made for a glamorous couple at the star-studded event.

© Getty Images Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes

Her transformation

Melissa has been on a wellness journey in recent years where she's been focused on her health.

The Bridesmaids star has lost 95lbs but insists after years of yo-yo dieting she's learned to stop the cycle of "worrying" about her weight.

© Getty Images Melissa took the stage with Kathryn Hahn

"I finally said [to myself], ‘Oh, for God’s sake, stop worrying about it,', and it may be the best thing I’ve ever done," she told CBS Mornings. "I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything. I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

© Getty Images Melissa is having fun with her newfound body confidence

She recalled a past struggle where she turned to extreme measures, including a four-month, doctor-supervised all-liquid diet. "I'd never do that again," she told People in 2023. "I felt starved and crazy half the time."

'I've been every size in the world'

Melissa previously spoke about having a skewed perception of herself in an interview with Us Weekly, when she said: "I've been every size in the world. Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a six or an eight, I thought, 'Why aren't I a two or a four?'" Melissa began to notice her weight gain after moving to Los Angeles to work as an actor. She confessed she "stopped walking and ate [expletive] food".

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Melissa has lost more than 95 lbs on her weight loss journey

Melissa has had the support of her devoted husband of 20 years who she says has always been "nothing but supportive."

"He makes me gut-laugh," she told People. "Like a crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!"

They share daughters, Georgette, 15, and Vivian, 18, who have both shown an interest in following their parents into the entertainment industry.

© GC Images Melissa with her daughter Vivian on set of 'The Man with the Bag'

Vivian appeared in Melissa and Ben's 2016 movie, The Boss, but her famous mom and dad were more than hesitant to allow the cameo.

"By hesitant, I mean, we kept saying flat out 'no,'" Melissa told Bust. "School plays? You can do that. You don't need to be doing this as a job. You're in school. That's your job."

© VALERIE MACON Melissa and Bem with their youngest daughter

After she made her brief appearance in the film, Melissa quipped: "I said 'Okay! Great job! Do it again when you're 20!'"