Kate Garraway's nude high heels from Zara look like they belong in the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe

Kate Garraway looked hot-to-trot on Monday morning, wowing viewers of Good Morning Britain in a maroon, body-conscious dress. The classic design was by Closet London and was the perfect office-style number – easy to wear to work and to drinks afterwards. But, we have to say, it was her nude high heel shoes that caught our eye – and it turns out the expensive looking stamps are actually from Zara, and priced at £49.99. The round-toed design has a block heel and made in patent leather, giving us all the shiny vibes. They also come in a pistachio green and the mother-of three also has the yellow pair too. Nude high heels are widely seen as a wardrobe staple – and are a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge - in fact, we think she would love this pair.

Kate looked gorgeous on Good Morning Britain

The mother-of-two loves the high street and often heads to Zara for a lot of her wardrobe. Last month, the 51-year-old recycled one her favourite suits from the Spanish high street store, having first wore it in February.

£49.99, Zara

Her mint green tailored blazer and trousers were a great shape and ensured she stood out on-screen. The smart blazer originally retailed at £79.99 and the trousers came in at £39.99 but they went into the store’s hugely popular summer sale and has since sold out. However, the brand has lots of suits that are perfect for the upcoming AW18 season, so make sure you take a look online.



As always, the ITV favourite was styled by Debbie Harper - the lady responsible for putting together all of her professional outfits.

Debbie documents her clients latest looks on her social media platform 'Debbie Dresses' and also turns her hands to Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin. Her clients latest looks are always high street gems that are readily available – which is great news for us.

