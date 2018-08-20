Stacey Solomon just wore the coolest swimsuit ever - and it even comes with rainbow tassels The Loose Women co-host loves the rainbow trend

Stacey Solomon looked to be living her best life on her holidays - and has been sharing a variety of snaps with her Instagram followers. On Saturday, the girlfriend of Joe Swash looked to be on board a yacht; and she posed against its railings in a purple swimsuit that had funky rainbow tasselled detail attached to the straps. The swimsuit is by online brand Aesthetic Laundry and priced at an affordable £29.99! We love the flattering high leg cut, scoop neckline and strap detail - and the rainbow material gives it a contemporary, stand-out edge. Ever the joker, Stacey, 27, captioned the picture: "Classic stand in front of a boat pic! Smashed it! They don't call me sexy Solomon for nothing"

Stacey looked fab on holiday

The post comes days after the mother-of-two was praised for being real with her fans, showing off her fabulous bikini body and highlighting the fact she has "tummy lines" with her inspiring attitude. Standing in some pretty bougainvillea florals, she wrote: "Nature = the prettiest backgrounds. No filter needed. Loving my extra fold over tummy lines this year, they look like a six pack wahoo! Winning! Happy hump day xxx," she captioned.

£29.99, Aesthetic Laundry

Fans were quick to praise her refreshing, down-to-earth attitude with one following writing: "You are an inspiration for young girls and young mums." It’s easy to see why the former X Factor singer recently hit 1 million Instagram followers.

The Loose Women host has been wowing us with her holiday wardrobe. Last week, the blonde bombshell wore one of the prettiest dresses we think we have ever seen her in.

Made in a pastel pink that was emblazoned with this season’s hottest trend - leopard print - her Damsel in a Dress number had ruffle detail at the neck, voluminous bell sleeves and a tie waist belt. Priced at £79, its available online now on the store's website, in all sizes.

