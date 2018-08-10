The leopard print Zara skirt that Rochelle Humes just can't get enough of The former Saturdays singer looks grrreat!

Rochelle Humes has been looking SO chic lately – we just can't keep up. Her latest look comes straight from one of our favourite high street stores – Zara – and costs just £29.99. On Thursday evening, the mother-of-two shared a stylish mirror selfie with her 1.1 million followers – and in it she was decked out in leopard print top-to-toe. Her matching shirt and top worked perfectly together – and gave her a total wild edge. Luckily, the skirt is still available online in all sizes – but for how long, who can say!? The former Saturdays singer kept her luscious hair curly and full in the snap and left her accessories at home, letting the printed design do all the talking. The look was put together by Angie Smith – Holly Willoughby's high-profile stylist.

Rochelle looked lovely in leopard

It appears that the 29-year-old is having a love affair with leopard print right now, and who can blame her when she looks this chic?

£29.99, Zara

Last week, the singer took to her Instagram stories feature and showed off her latest New Look frock which was priced at a purse-friendly £22.99.

The pretty tea dress was cut in a mini shape, with buttons from the neckline to the waist and was made in an ultra-light material, which doesn’t even need ironing – a must-have for busy mums.

The wife of Marvin Humes opened up to HELLO! about her style and gave us her crucial tip. "Dress to suit your body shape. Don't just follow trends. There might be a trend or style around, but if it doesn't suit you, you can do that with an accessory – a bold necklace or a clutch bag. I remember when all the oversize stuff was in – the baggy tops work if you’re tiny but it doesn't work for me because I'm curvy so it adds to my shape."

