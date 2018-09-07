We've tracked down Fearne Cotton's amazing metallic skinny jeans – and they're only £29.99 Where Fearne goes, we follow

We have the new series of Celebrity Juice to thank for seeing the mega-cool Fearne Cotton back sharing her daily outfit posts – and her latest just proves that comfy basics can be dressed up, Fearne-style, for nights out too. The presenter went for a silver pair of skinny jeans instead of her usual denim wash, a statement t-shirt from cool-girl French label Être Cécile and a pair of her favourite Terry de Havilland platforms to film the latest episode of the show, and we couldn't love her more for it.

Image: @fearnecotton Instagram

Fearne's incredible silver trousers may look like they belong on the rails at Isabel Marant, but they're actually a Zara bargain! The pair come in at just £29.99, but hurry as there's only two sizes left online. Here's hoping for a re-stock, eh? Fearne has aptly re-named hers "space trousers", which we reckon is a pretty accurate description – look out for foil-like finishes if you want to recreate her rocker look.

We can't track down Fearne's exact tee at the moment (we've since found out it's the Paris Kiss Oversize T Shirt, and won't be available until later this year), though Être Cécile is well-known for its graphic basics in the softest cotton jersey. They're usually priced at around £65.00. The radio host is a big fan of OTT shoe designer Terry de Havilland, so it's no surprise she chose the sparkling Margaux Silver White wedges to finish off her look with a bit of a Ziggy Stardust vibe – she even took to her Instagram Story to show them off in all their glittering glory.

The jeans we never knew we needed, and Fearne's glitzy heels

As usual, Fearne kept her hair long and loose for the show, and her makeup soft and natural – with one subtle bangle keeping her accessories to an absolute minimum. The look is both a world away and the perfect follow-up from her last outfit – a very statement cherry-red tuxedo – though one thing's for sure, it's quintessentially Fearne. Now, excuse us while we hotfoot it to Zara yet again…

