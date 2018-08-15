﻿
Fearne Cotton just found the rainbow body suit of dreams – and it cost her £5.99

Fearne bags a bargain

Laura Sutcliffe
Fearne Cotton dressed up for her 'yearly rave' and wow, doesn't she look incredible? Taking to her hugely popular Instagram account, the 36-year-old shared a picture of her at a Craig David concert and although it was great to see Fearne having a blast enjoying the music, we couldn’t help but get excited by her white body suit, which came complete with her favourite choice of print – the rainbow - through the centre. Although you may think that the famous Radio DJ and TV presenter would go for a designer number, it was actually from high street store Pull & Bear and cost her just £5.99 in the summer sale! The rounded neck separate is the ideal for teaming with jeans or denim shorts for that laid–back, festival gal look.

Fearne looked cooler than ever at a Craig David concert

Fearne captioned the shot: "Yearly mum rave at @craigdavid with my step kids." Her good friend Davina McCall also commented on the shot, writing: "I'm sooooo jealous… next year @fearnecotton I’m coming with Holly!" Fearne agreed, replying: "@davinamccall yesssss lets go together! The most fun ever."

£5.99, Pull & Bear

Fearne clearly has a bit of an obsession with rainbow fashion. Last month, the radio DJ-turned-author posted her latest 'outfit of the day' and in her stylish snap she was wearing a pair of £46 Topshop jeans that featured a bold rainbow stripe down the side.

The MOTO denims are a best-seller for the brand, so it was easy to understand why they were listed as a trending item on the high street mecca's website. Earlier in the month, the stylish mother-of-two went for technicolour yet again – in the form of rainbow trainers.

The £199 shoes were a limited edition collaboration with Zoe De Pass of Dress Like a Mum Blog and featured eye-catching metallic leather. She decided to go for clashing prints, teaming them with a gingham tea dress.

