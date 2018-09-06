Fearne Cotton's red power suit will make your jaw drop - and it's from Zara The Celebrity Juice star looks red hot...

Fearne Cotton just wore a show-stopping outfit and we think it's the best she has ever looked! The 37-year-old blonde beauty shared a picture on her Instagram feed of latest outfit of the day, which consisted of a bright red power suit. One word - wow. The tailored cut was a slim-fit and skimmed her lean frame, and she went all androgynous on us by adding as crisp white shirt, the cutest bow tie and towering platforms. Even though the suit looked like it could be incredibly expensive, it turns out to be from high street store Zara and we are shocked. Although it looks to be a past season design, don't worry - we have found an incredibly similar number in the same tomato red on the Spanish site and it's an affordable set. The blazer comes in at £49.99 and the trousers £29.99. The great thing about a suit, is there are so many outfit options. You could wear separately to get maximum wear, plus, you can dress it up or down with either heels for a night out, trainers for the daytime or loafers for a sharp office look.

Fearne looked fabulous in red

The former Radio One host was snapped ahead of filming for the new series or Celebrity Juice and we are so excited it to start. Fearne's co-host on the show - Holly Willoughby - also glammed up for the occasion in a stunning black gown.

Fearne's suit is past season from Zara by this new number is similar

The floor-length dress cinched in at the waist to reveal her trim figure, and featured a stylish criss-cross straps. It was by high-end designer Celia Kritharioti but the mother-of-two kept it high street by adding shoes by Kurt Geiger.

This season of Celebrity Juice is pretty special - can you believe it’s been on our screens for 10 years? This is why Fearne and Holly looked even more glam than usual; they were filming for the anniversary show. Along with Keith, the blonde duo have been working on the late night comedy platform since it first started, with Holly's husband Dan Baldwin as the producer.

It was first shown in 2008, and has picked up a number of awards over the years, including multiple National Television Awards, and even a BAFTA in 2012.

