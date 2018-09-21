We think everyone will be wearing Rochelle Humes' £27 stripy jumper this winter We predict a sell-out…

Rochelle Humes is on a high right now – and we don't blame her! Fresh from her summer of presenting on ITV during the school holidays, she has just launched her new Autumn/Winter edit with New Look and it's a cracker of a collection. The mother-of-two always steps out in her own designs and on Friday morning she shared a picture on Instagram of the funkiest knit we have seen in ages. Made in white, with pink and red stripes, the knitted jumper had 'MARSEILLE 1990' on the front and is an amazing item to work into your wardrobe for the winter. Priced at £27.99, we predict a sell-out – so snap it up fast!

We love Rochelle's striped knitted jumper, from her edit at New Look

On Thursday evening, the former Saturday’s singer officially celebrated her new drop with a star-studded party at London’s Clerkenwell Grind, where she wore a bold red shirt dress from the collection, which was emblazoned with this season's hottest trend - leopard print - and it was also priced at an affordable £27.99. Husband Marvin was at the bash as well as best pal, WAG Georgina Cleverley.

£27.99, New Look

Although Rochelle is naturally very chic, she does sometimes need a helping hand and often hires Holly Willoughby’s stylist Angie Smith to put together her ensembles.

Rochelle also wore this dress, £27.99, New Look

Speaking about her relationship with Angie, Rochelle recently revealed: "Angie does my styling and she's great. I like the mix of being classic and being playful. I like to try and give new looks a go."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get Rochelle's Coachella look

Although the singer enjoys dressing up, she is just as happy in loungewear as she is in glittery frocks. "Off duty, I’m pretty much in pyjamas because I like dressing up so much for my job, and play around, when I'm at home, I'm very much 'at home.

MORE: Rochelle Humes just wore her best outfit yet on Lorraine – and we know where it's from

My friends and my sisters say, 'Oh you know that top you wore the other day on TV'… they know I won't be wearing it again for a while and that they can borrow it. They know how it works."

READ: Rochelle Humes' Warehouse jumpsuit is just the thing we need for autumn