The Zara dress Rochelle Humes just wore is so gorgeous we'll be rushing there on our lunch break

Rochelle Humes has been displaying an impressive wardrobe this week while filling in for Lorraine Kelly and we pretty much want everything she has stepped out in! Yesterday, the former Saturdays singer sent fans wild with her £24 rainbow Topshop jumper and today her off-the-shoulder khaki dress is at the top of our wish list. Wednesday's show saw the wife of Marvin Humes don the Bardot design from the Spanish high street store; it's made in the chicest of shapes in a neutral khaki tone and comes with large statement buttons and puffy elasticated sleeves, as well as a midi hemline. Priced at an affordable £39.99, it's currently available online in all sizes – which is great news for us! The stunning mother-of-two added a designer edge, in the form of a pair of black strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

The fashion designer, who has a clothing range called the Rochelle Edit with high street mecca New Look, has been loving her stint on the morning show, revealing: "It's good to be back. I've done it before, last year, and it's a bit of a whirlwind. It's very different, I do host a radio show by myself, but TV-wise I usually have a co-host."

She added: "So, this is one of the few things I do by myself, which is nice, but it's also all on you. I don’t get more nervous – the team are so lovely on Lorraine and there's a great vibe."

She also revealed the celebrity she would most want on the famous sofa: "I would LOVE to interview Oprah. She is amazing. I saw her on the show when she was promoting her film" she exclaimed.

Rochelle reflected: "She is my dream interview. You would just want to pick her brains and she is a fascinating person. I would probably just want to hang out with her on a night out, not just interview her!"

